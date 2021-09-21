Lancer Skincare -- from celebrity dermatologist Dr. Lancer -- is having a can't-miss Friends and Family sale! The skincare line is offering 25% off sitewide for its biggest sale event of the year with the code FRIENDS25 through Oct. 4 only on the Lancer Skincare website.

Dr. Lancer's skincare line is a favorite among the biggest A-list stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian West, Zoe Saldana and Beyoncé. The most iconic and beloved product range from Lancer Skincare has to be the Method line -- Dr. Lancer's three-step essential regimen for healthy, younger-looking skin.

The sale is also offering a complimentary gift of the Day & Night Essentials Gift when you spend $200. Shipping and returns are free. If you haven't tried Lancer Skincare before, you can save 15% on your first purchase when you sign up for its rewards program.

Shop the Lancer Skincare sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.

The Method Intro Kit Lancer Skincare The Method Intro Kit If you're new to Lancer Skincare, we highly recommend trying the Method range with this intro kit. Dr. Lancer's bestselling three-step regimen features the Polish, Cleanse and Nourish products to exfoliate, cleanse and moisturize the skin, helping with a range of skincare concerns from breakouts and dullness. The Method line is available in options for normal-combination skin (pictured here), sensitive-dehydrated skin and oily-congested skin. $56 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Contour Décolleté Lancer Skincare Contour Décolleté In addition to the face, it's important to not forget about the area of the neck, décolleté and bust line. The Contour Décolleté is a firming concentrate that plumps and smooths the delicate region to improve the appearance of lines and surface texture. It's also Kim K-approved! $139 (REGULARLY $185) Buy Now

Eye Contour Lifting Cream Lancer Skincare Eye Contour Lifting Cream A favorite of J.Lo's, this eye cream does it all. Packed with beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid, caffeine and diamond powder, this formula relieves lines, wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, sagging, dullness and dehydration. $71 (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Advanced C Radiance Treatment Lancer Skincare Advanced C Radiance Treatment Every skincare routine should include a vitamin C serum for its amazing brightening effects. This treatment cream, filled with 10% vitamin C and retinol, will help with hyperpigmentation, loss of radiance and UV damage. $67 (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Clarifying Detox Mask Lancer Skincare Clarifying Detox Mask Ideal for oily skin prone to congestion and acne, the Clarifying Detox Mask, formulated with green tea, green clay and 3% sulfur, clarifies and detoxifies the pores, while reducing redness. $56 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Lift and Plump Sheet Mask Lancer Skincare Lift and Plump Sheet Mask Candace Cameron Bure has raved about the highly-concentrated Lift and Plump Sheet Mask. Key ingredients include palmitoyl pentapeptide-3 and apple stem cell compounds for a tighter, lifted look, while rose water, centella asiatica extract and sodium hyaluronate boosts hydration and suppleness. Dr. Lancer uses these sheet masks for his Red Carpet Flash Facial at his clinic in Beverly Hills. $90 (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Caviar Lime Acid Peel Lancer Skincare Caviar Lime Acid Peel If your skin is looking dull and needs a refresh, the Caviar Lime Acid Peel -- a Victoria Beckham staple -- is the solution. This wash-off peel boasts 10% glycolic acid and caviar lime along with 10% phytic acid to resurface the skin for a brighter, radiant complexion. It also has stabilized retinol to help with lines and wrinkles. This product is an anti-aging essential. $71 (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

