Celebrity-Loved FaceGym Beauty Tools Are Now at Sephora

FaceGym tools have launched at Sephora! The beauty brand known for its tools, skincare and face workout classes is now available to shop at the mega beauty retailer.

The beauty brand offers everything you need to implement non-invasive routines and techniques to help lift, sculpt and brighten the skin right at home. From a tension-releasing ball to a contouring, scraping tool, FaceGym elevates a beauty routine to go beyond just using a serum and moisturizer. Just head to the FaceGym Instagram to see the before-and-after results and the tools and skincare products in action.

FaceGym is of course a favorite among celebrities. Elizabeth Olsen's makeup artist recently used the FaceGym face yoga ball and massaging techniques to prep the WandaVision actress' skin for the 2021 Emmys red carpet. More stars including Hailey Bieber, Jasmine Tookes, Winnie Harlow, Riley Keough and more have used FaceGym.

Shop FaceGym at Sephora and check out ET Style's top picks below.

