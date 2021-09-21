Beauty

Celebrity-Loved FaceGym Beauty Tools Are Now at Sephora

By ETonline Staff
facegym x sephora
Sephora

FaceGym tools have launched at Sephora! The beauty brand known for its tools, skincare and face workout classes is now available to shop at the mega beauty retailer. 

The beauty brand offers everything you need to implement non-invasive routines and techniques to help lift, sculpt and brighten the skin right at home. From a tension-releasing ball to a contouring, scraping tool, FaceGym elevates a beauty routine to go beyond just using a serum and moisturizer. Just head to the FaceGym Instagram to see the before-and-after results and the tools and skincare products in action. 

FaceGym is of course a favorite among celebrities. Elizabeth Olsen's makeup artist recently used the FaceGym face yoga ball and massaging techniques to prep the WandaVision actress' skin for the 2021 Emmys red carpet. More stars including Hailey Bieber, Jasmine Tookes, Winnie Harlow, Riley Keough and more have used FaceGym. 

Shop FaceGym at Sephora and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Face Ball Tension Release Tool
Face Ball Tension Release Tool
Sephora
Face Ball Tension Release Tool
Like a yoga ball for the face, the Face Ball Tension Release Tool is meant to be used to lift and stretch any area of tension. 
$22
Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Contouring Tool
Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Contouring Tool
Sephora
Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Contouring Tool
A gua sha face tool made from medical-grade, stainless steel with six different edges that specifically help sculpt, define and plump the skin. 
$60
Hyaluronic Acid Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool
Hyaluronic Acid Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool
Sephora
Hyaluronic Acid Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool
A face roller with hyaluronic acid and peptide-filled microneedles that dissolves as you roll to promote cellular turnover and hydration. 
$95
Full Face Sculpt Kit - 14-Day Challenge
Full Face Sculpt Kit - 14-Day Challenge
Sephora
Full Face Sculpt Kit - 14-Day Challenge
Try this four-piece mini kit for 14 days to see results. It includes the Electro-Lite Energizing + Brightening Face Cleanser, Face Coach Lifting Q10 + Mastic Tree Enzymatically Activated Face Oil, Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Moisturizer and the Face Ball Tension Release Tool. 
$75
Hydro-Bound Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide Serum
Hydro-Bound Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Niacinamide Serum
Sephora
Hydro-Bound Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide Serum
Couple a FaceGym tool with this hydrating, plumping serum. 
$68
Youth Reformer Firming Vitamin C + Nootropic Oil-In-Serum
Youth Reformer Firming Vitamin C + Nootropic Oil-In-Serum
Sephora
Youth Reformer Firming Vitamin C + Nootropic Oil-In-Serum
This soothing serum is packed with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.
$98 AT SEPHORA
Face Coach Lifting Q10 + Mastic Tree Enzymatically Activated Face Oil
Face Coach Lifting Q10 + Mastic Tree Enzymatically Activated Face Oil
Sephora
Face Coach Lifting Q10 + Mastic Tree Enzymatically Activated Face Oil
Get stronger and more radiant looking skin with this all-in-one oil.
$65 AT SEPHORA
Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Moisturizer
Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Moisturizer
Sephora
Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Moisturizer
Filled with vegan EGFs and ceramides to promote cell renewal, this collagen-boosting cream helps address signs of anti-aging at the root.
$120 AT SEPHORA
Electro-Lite Energizing + Brightening Face Cleanser
Electro-Lite Energizing + Brightening Face Cleanser
Sephora
Electro-Lite Energizing + Brightening Face Cleanser
Perfectly prep your skin with this gentle cleanser.
$38 AT SEPHORA

