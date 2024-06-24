Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are off to get hitched!

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2019, and in April 2023, they got engaged. Since then, the two have been extensively planning their wedding, but now the big day is here. On Monday, Culpo, 32, took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos of herself, her fiancé and their dog traveling on a private plane to their nuptials.

"Let it begin 👰🏻‍♀️🤍🥹," Culpo captioned her carousel.

The two are set to tie the knot in Rhode Island, the state where Culpo grew up.

In the first few photos, the happy pair smile outside a private plane with a large light-up "MR & MRS" sign in front of it that's surrounded by silver and white balloons. Culpo wears white from head to toe, and holds her adorable pup. Beside her, McCaffrey, 28, sweetly holds her hand.

Inside the jet, the runway is lined with white rose petals. Other wedding details fill the plane, including a white floral arrangement, custom Tiffany & Co. champagne glasses, a digital photo album and printed wedding menus.

McCaffrey proposed at luxury Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah, during the couple's spring break road trip.

In May, Culpo celebrated with a dreamy bridal shower in Malibu, California. The gorgeous bridal shower included an elaborate flower wall, multiple cakes, a flower bar, and even more floral arrangements.

Culpo has been physically gearing up for the wedding. She's previously shared on social media that she's been following an intense beauty routine, which includes getting salmon sperm facials, red light therapy and lash lifts. Most recently, she revealed on her Instagram that she dissolved her lip filler.

We know Culpo will make a beautiful bride!

