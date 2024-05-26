Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are one month away from their wedding!

Ahead of their big day, the former Miss Universe, 32, celebrated with a dreamy bridal shower in Malibu, CA, over the weekend. On Saturday, Culpo shared a bunch of photos and videos to both her Instagram and TikTok that showed her getting ready and her arriving to the venue with younger sister Sophia Culpo and her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffrey.

In her getting ready video, Culpo asks her Instagram followers to help her choose between a white mini dress and a maxi dress with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves. After trying on both options, she ultimately decides on the longer dress to cover up bruises from a recent trip to Hawaii. She paired it with some silver earrings that her San Francisco 49ers fiancé, 27, helped her choose.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Culpo gave her fans a look inside her gorgeous bridal shower, which included a flower wall, multiple cakes, a flower bar, and tons of gorgeous floral arrangements.

"Yesterday was a dream 🤍 thank you @isabelalysa for the most beautiful bridal shower and to everyone who made the day so special!!!" the model captioned a separate post on her feed, which included photos of her and McCaffrey and pal Isabel Alysa.

Olivia Culpo's flower bar at her bridal shower ahead of Christian McCaffrey wedding. - Olivia Culpo / Instagram

Olivia Culpo's flower wall at her bridal shower ahead of Christian McCaffrey wedding. - Olivia Culpo / Instagram

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey at her bridal shower in Malibu. - Olivia Culpo / Instagram

Olivia Culpo getting ready for her Malibu bridal shower. - Olivia Culpo / Instagram

Culpo continued the fun on her TikTok, sharing videos of McCaffrey's mom showing off her dance moves and her sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo, eating sushi oceanside. In one of the TikTok videos, Culpo wrote, "Bridal shower & officially one month until I say 'I do.'"

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked dating rumors in May 2019, and in April 2023, the two got engaged. The proposal took place at luxury Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah, during the couple's spring break road trip.

Prior to her relationship with McCaffrey, Culpo had some pretty famous exes, including Nick Jonas and athletes Ryan Lochte, Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola. When the model spoke to ET back in November 2022, Culpo revealed why she broke her "no athletes ever again" rule for McCaffrey.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," Culpo raved at the time. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

With the pair's nuptials a month away, Culpo has been following an intense beauty routine, which includes getting salmon sperm facials, red light therapy and lash lifts. Most recently, she revealed on her Instagram that she dissolved her lip filler.

"I had my lips dissolved last week," she wrote in response to a Q&A on her Instagram Stories earlier this month. "Look at my before! I'm really happy the way they look now. Debating filling again but might just keep like this for the wedding."

Along with her admission, Culpo shared a picture of herself before and after her lips were dissolved to show the difference.

Olivia Culpo dissolves her lip filler ahead of wedding to Christian McCaffrey. - Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Culpo and McCaffrey are set to tie the knot in Rhode Island, the state where she grew up.

