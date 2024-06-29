Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have tied the knot!

According to Vogue, the former Miss Universe, 32, and San Francisco 49ers star, 28, tied the knot on Saturday at a chapel in her home state of Rhode Island. Culpo stunned in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress. The fashion magazine described it as a "long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back."

The wedding dress also featured a 16-foot lace veil. Culpo also donned little makeup. She told Vogue that she opted out of mascara and eyebrow gel in favor of a pared-back look.

The happy couple first announced their engagement in April 2023 when they took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a series of black and white photos.

In the carousel post, the San Francisco 49ers star could be seen down on bended knee as Culpo held her hands together in front of her face in what appeared to be a total surprise moment.

The proposal took place at the luxury Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah, where they were surrounded by a sweet flower arrangement and breathtaking red rocks.

Shortly after announcing the news, Culpo participated in a Q&A with fans on Amazon Live and revealed some details about the proposal.

"I had no idea it was going to happen. Christian deserves an Oscar for his performance," Culpo recalled. "He was leading me astray the entire time!"

Culpo explained how it felt like her boyfriend of more than three years was dragging his feet when it came to taking the next step in their relationship, sharing, "I kept asking him if he was ready to get engaged or if he had any timeline in mind because I was starting to get kind of annoyed… [but] he never let out a peep."

She was also asked if she had already started planning for the big day, Culpo confirmed, "Yes, it’s so much work!"

One of the hardest parts seemed to be finding the perfect dress, and Culpo said that, while she had an idea, it was still very much up in the air.

"I do have an idea in mind, but I have found that you never know until you try the actual dress on," Culpo shared with fans, adding, "It's a lot of pressure."

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023. - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In recent months, Culpo opened up with fans about her preparations for her big day, including getting candid about what cosmetic work she's had done to her face and getting her lip-filler dissolved.

On Instagram, Culpo has a 25-part and growing "Wedding Prep" Highlight, which began Nov. 1, 2023, and has documented different aspects of nearly everything she did to get ready for the nuptials.

Culpo's "Wedding Prep" Highlight divulges other cosmetic wedding preparations, including an intense beauty and skincare regime. This involves getting lash lifts, red light therapy and salmon sperm facials.

Culpo spoke to ET's Deidre Behar back in November 2022 and she gushed over McCaffrey, sharing, "He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything."

Congrats to the happy couple!

