It's back to business for Olivia Jade.

Almost three weeks after making her return to YouTube, Lori Loughlin's daughter posted a second video of her "everyday" beauty routine.

"Hi guys, welcome back to my YouTube channel. So, today I thought it would be kind of a cute and fun video to do an everyday, get ready with me," she begins. "I'm going to show you guys my makeup and an outfit."

While sharing her tips and tricks, Olivia also gives an update about a vlog she is working on that is currently still in the works.

"So just an update, also, I have a vlog that I’m still working on a filming. It's just not done. I wanted to get this video -- or really any video up sooner after my initial video," Olivia says. "But I’m not done with it and I’m still just like easing back into it. So thanks for being patient. You guys are awesome."

The rest of the 16-minute video consists of her completing her look, before she shows off her outfit, which consists of a zebra-print dress, sky blue cardigan and white sneakers.

Olivia posted her first video since her parents' alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal on Dec. 1.

In the two-minute video, the 20-year-old alluded to the charges against her parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her sister, 21-year-old Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither had ever participated in the sport. The couple have pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them.

Following the video, a source told ET that Loughlin was fully on board with her daughter's decision to return to the platform.

"YouTube was an important part of Olivia's daily life and her brand, so when she stepped away from it she felt there was a void in her life," the source said. "She was used to interacting with her followers and fans. YouTube really was a way of life for her and when it suddenly stopped she felt like an important part of who she is was just cut off."

"Her life has always been so public and she had a life she was proud of, but the backlash, in the beginning, was more than she could take. Lori encouraged her to step away because it was brutal," the source added. "Now that she has returned, she has been told that she cannot discuss her mom and dad or the ongoing case. Her parents are both supportive of her going back to YouTube, as long as she sticks to that rule."

See more in the video below.

