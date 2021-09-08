Olivia Jade is ready to show a different side of herself on Dancing With the Stars.

The 21-year-old social media star -- and daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli -- has joined the season 30 cast of the dance competition show. Jade couldn't be more ready to hit the ballroom, learn some technique, and have fun.

"I want to learn how to dance. I love to dance for fun but I am not the best," Jade told ET's Lauren Zima. "So I am excited to just actually learn the technicalities behind it. And obviously, I just want people to see a different side of me. I think what is so cool about this show is that you get to see a different side of contestants and get to see a more personal dive into their life, so all of that combined. But I am just really grateful to be on the cast."

After a whirlwind year, which saw both her parents go to jail due to their involvement in the college admissions scandal, the YouTube star is ready to put it all on the line.

"I feel like I just want to be myself and hopefully that resonates with people. I am super nervous though," she candidly said about sharing moments from her past on the show. "Obviously putting yourself out there is scary, and I know that this audience is obviously very large. There is a lot of people who tune in, so I hope that I am well received and that people like me. But just taking it day by day."

"I just want to make it very clear that it is important to learn from the past and I am a big believer in second chances," she continued. "I am still young and I am still trying to figure it out and I hope that I just continue to grow every day. And I think because this process is so challenging, you learn so much about yourself, which I am excited for. [I'm] putting myself outside of my comfort zone."

Taking it one day at a time, Jade hopes she has her parents' full support and that they will be cheering her on in the audience, COVID-19 rules permitting.

"I hope my family shows up. I don't know how it works with COVID and the live audience," she said. "We have not really heard too much. So I am just kind of playing it by ear and I hope they will be there to support me if they can."

"My parents are really stoked for me," she added. "I think they are excited for me. I am so nervous. I am not a dancer, obviously, so it is just a completely different ball game. I have just never been in a situation where [I'm] performing and putting on a show. Like, everything down from the moves to the facial features and expressions you have to make, so it will be a challenge. But I am really excited and I am having such a good time so far."

Jade also has "family" ties to the show with Loughlin's former Full House co-stars, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, having previously competed on DWTS. When asked if there could be a chance to see her mom putting on her dancing shoes for the show, Jade doesn't think so.

"I don't know if my mom is a big dancer. I don't know if we can get her out on the dance floor," she shared. "But she is a fun dancer and she has got a good attitude when I have seen her dance, which has been basically in our kitchen. I don't know if she will come on it, but I hope that they tune into my season."

Training almost every day, Jade is feeling the effects of being a dancer. "I have only done it a few times and I am so sore," she said. "Rehearsals are intense, but they are so fun. I have such a great partner and he is really patient with me. It's a lot of hard work though. But dancing in heels, nobody warned me! That is tough. Try spinning in them, like, I am going to break my ankle."

Taking warm baths and stretching is helping her with the soreness, but also getting some advice from Bure helps.

"I actually talked to Candace a few days ago and we were FaceTiming," Jade revealed. "She was just sending her love and pointers. Just like, 'Be patient with yourself. It is going to be hard, but have so much fun with it.' Just all very encouraging things. She is the best. She is literally the sweetest. She has such a good energy about her and her daughter is one of my close friends, Natasha, who is also amazing."

Be sure to see Jade's DWTS journey when the new season premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

