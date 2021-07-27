Shea Whigham is the only person standing between Olivia Munn's single mother, her convict ex, the local crime lords he works for and a ruthless cartel in the crime thriller The Gateway -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

The Gateway stars Whigham as Parker, a tortured social worker who finds himself fighting to protect a client, Dahlia (Munn), after her husband, Mike, is released on parole. Returning to work for a powerful crime boss (Frank Grillo), Mike hatches a plan to steal a drug stash that puts the lives of Dahlia and their young daughter in danger.

"Why are you even helping us?" Dahlia asks in the trailer.

"No one helped me when I needed it most," Parker says.

Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior and Bruce Dern co-star in the drama, directed by Michele Civetta from a script he wrote with Alex Felix Bendaña and Andrew Levitas. Watch the trailer above.

"The film is in essence about family, whether it is a broken household with a social worker standing in as a father, a crime family ripping off a cartel, or a prodigal son and his estranged father," Civetta tells ET, saying that working with his cast was "a dream." "The level of enthusiasm and dedication is what makes this film tick. I am extremely proud to have been an antenna rod to help calibrate these amazing actors' performances. In these uncertain times, I believe this film offers a complex vision of compassion, humanity and redemption to paraphrase one of the greats: It's always darkest before the dawn."

The Gateway is in theaters and available digitally and on demand on Sept. 3.

