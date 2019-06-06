Olivia Munn is opening up like never before about letting a relationship go.

The 38-year-old actress was on the first episode of Naked With Catt Sadler, which was released on Wednesday, and talks about a hard breakup she experienced.

"We had been in calm waters for a long time, it's always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized," Munn explained. "... I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like this where, you know, you're just walking on eggshells and you’re just happy anytime it's just like you can breathe a little bit, even though you don't realize that you have, you know, a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You're taking in little sips of air."

"And so, when it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn't a good place," she continued. "And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless."

Though she doesn't get into the specific aspects of the relationship that made her feel that way, Munn said that, "when you're in any kind of abusive relationship -- emotional, physical, anything," the feeling of worthlessness is "the first sign" that "you gotta do whatever you can to get the f**k out."

"I had an opportunity to go on Broadway and I turned that down. I had an opportunity to go to Australia to film. And he said, 'No, don’t do it.' And I was [like], 'OK,'" Munn recalled. "... And that was easy for me to do. That was so easy for me to say, 'No.' It felt good and bad to put myself second and put somebody else first."

Just weeks before the split, Munn opened up to her mom, Kim, whom she said "always loved" her ex, about all the troubles within the relationship.

"I was still... [thinking], 'It's rocky waves right now, but we'll get back to calm waters. It will be fine. It will be fine.' That's what it always was... She just stopped me and said, 'It's time to let him go. You can't do this anymore,'" Munn recalled. "... I think the biggest thing when anybody goes through a breakup or anybody goes through betrayal or anybody goes through anything that makes them feel worthless and you feel like you're just... it literally just felt like I was in the middle of the ocean with no life raft, no life vest. And I decided I had to just keep going because eventually it will get better."

Despite the challenging time, Munn said she got through the split with the help of her mom, friends and sister Sara. Now, the Predator star is content in her life, so much so that she's unsure if she'll ever get married or have a family.

"I am so happy in my life right now and I don't think I will ever get married or have children, unless somebody comes around that's so amazing," she shared. "... I already feel like I'm actually in a happy ending.... Like, I don’t know what a guy can bring, honestly. I do not know. What are you bringing? 'Cause I have so much more fun with my girlfriends. And I love my work and I love being an activist and using my voice. I have my dogs who are just so cuddly. And, you know, they make great vibrators and a lot of them are USB charged now. You don’t have to scramble around for batteries."

Munn has been in several high-profile relationships, but one of her longer and more recent romances was with Aaron Rodgers. The two split in March 2017 after nearly three years together. At the time, a source close to Munn told ET that the breakup "wasn’t over anything specific -- they just grew apart over time."

"They tried to make it work but just couldn't," the source said.

After their breakup, Rodgers started dating race car driver Danica Patrick in January 2018. Then, in December 2018, Munn was linked to pro gamer Tucker Roberts.

Here's more on her dating life.

