Olivia Munn has certainly kept her love life private in the past year. After sparking dating rumors with Tucker Roberts, the president of Philadelphia Fusion, last New Year's Eve, the 39-year-old actress debuted a telling couple's costume with Roberts on Sunday, and posted several photos and videos of the matching looks.

The pair posed as siblings Jesse and Judy Gemstone from the HBO televangelist comedy, The Righteous Gemstones. The characters are portrayed by Danny McBride and Edi Patterson on the series.

"Happy Halloween from Judy & Jesse Gemstone. 💎🎃🙏 (Huge Shoutouts to @highheelprncessfor finding the most spot-on @therighteousgemstones costumes, @bykileyfitz for getting those tight curls and grey sideburns exact and @carlyy.fisher for the 💋)," Munn captioned a series of photos and videos with Roberts.

The pair attended a Day of the Dead celebration with Bea Åkerlund and Miranda Dickson at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, the CEO of Absolut Elyx, along with Emma Roberts and some other friends.

For the occasion, Munn donned a pink sequin dress, lots of jewels, and very curly hair. As for Roberts, he rocked white sideburns and a three-piece white suit with a crucifix and some other bling.

Munn has yet to confirm the potential romance with Roberts. She previously had a high-profile relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which ended in 2017.

This past June, Munn opened up about a relationship that left her feeling "worthless" on the Naked With Catt Sadler podcast.

"We had been in calm waters for a long time, it's always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized," she said at the time, not naming the person she'd been dating. "And so, when it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn't a good place. And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless."

It appears things are now looking up for Munn in the romance department. Here's what to know about her rumored boyfriend:

