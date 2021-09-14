A lace bodysuit and feathers were a hot combo at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night. Olivia Rodrigo and Serena Williams both wore show-stopping lace-and-feather ensembles for fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rodrigo made her Met Gala debut in Saint Laurent -- a sheer, full-length, lace bodysuit with an off-the-shoulder neckline, adorned with lots of feathers. She accessorized the edgy, sultry outfit with platform sandals and shoulder-duster statement earrings. Williams was stunning as she stepped out in a dramatic pink ombré feathered cape. Underneath, she rocked a white lace full-length bodysuit with star embroideries. The tennis star styled the Gucci getup with silver heels and handbag.

If you have a special occasion coming up or you're just itching to dress up for the evening, take notes on the fabulous outfit pairing Rodrigo and Williams have perfected. To help adapt the glamorous look for real life, ET Style has gathered our top shopping picks so you can channel the stars' Met Gala style.

Shop similar styles and get our styling tips below.

Olivia Rodrigo

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

For a look that's nearly identical to the "Good 4 U" singer's look, opt for this sexy lace catsuit and throw on a feathered bolero over the shoulders.

If the whole full-length bodysuit look isn't for you (but you love the lace and feather combination), we recommend wearing a feathered top with black high-waist skinny jeans.

Serena Williams

John Shearer/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

To fully channel Williams' 2021 Met Gala look, wear this floral lace unitard under this luxe pink feathered jacket.

Pair a white lace jumpsuit with a fuzzy pink coat for a version of the star's high-impact look that's more wearable.

Catch up on more Met Gala looks in the gallery below.

