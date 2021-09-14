Shopping

Olivia Rodrigo Rocked a Lace Bodysuit and Feathers at the 2021 Met Gala -- Get the Look!

By ETonline Staff
A lace bodysuit and feathers were a hot combo at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night. Olivia Rodrigo and Serena Williams both wore show-stopping lace-and-feather ensembles for fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

Rodrigo made her Met Gala debut in Saint Laurent -- a sheer, full-length, lace bodysuit with an off-the-shoulder neckline, adorned with lots of feathers. She accessorized the edgy, sultry outfit with platform sandals and shoulder-duster statement earrings. Williams was stunning as she stepped out in a dramatic pink ombré feathered cape. Underneath, she rocked a white lace full-length bodysuit with star embroideries. The tennis star styled the Gucci getup with silver heels and handbag. 

If you have a special occasion coming up or you're just itching to dress up for the evening, take notes on the fabulous outfit pairing Rodrigo and Williams have perfected. To help adapt the glamorous look for real life, ET Style has gathered our top shopping picks so you can channel the stars' Met Gala style. 

Shop similar styles and get our styling tips below. 

Olivia Rodrigo 

Olivia Rodrigo attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

For a look that's nearly identical to the "Good 4 U" singer's look, opt for this sexy lace catsuit and throw on a feathered bolero over the shoulders. 

Dundas x Revolve Debbie Catsuit
Dundas x Revolve Debbie Catsuit
Revolve
Dundas x Revolve Debbie Catsuit
$328 AT REVOLVE
Zucker Feather Place Ostrich Feather Bolero
Zucker Feather Place Ostrich Feather Bolero
Etsy
Zucker Feather Place Ostrich Feather Bolero
$107 AT ETSY

If the whole full-length bodysuit look isn't for you (but you love the lace and feather combination), we recommend wearing a feathered top with black high-waist skinny jeans. 

LPA Aida Top
LPA Aida Top
Revolve
LPA Aida Top
$138 AT REVOLVE
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jeans
$99 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Serena Williams  

Serena Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
John Shearer/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

To fully channel Williams' 2021 Met Gala look, wear this floral lace unitard under this luxe pink feathered jacket. 

Los Angeles Apparel Floral Lace Long Sleeve Scoop Unitard
Los Angeles Apparel Floral Lace Long Sleeve Scoop Unitard
Los Angeles Apparel
Los Angeles Apparel Floral Lace Long Sleeve Scoop Unitard
$72 AT LOS ANGELES APPAREL
Yves Salomon Pink Feathers and Silk Jacket
Yves Salomon Pink Feathers and Silk Jacket
SSENSE
Yves Salomon Pink Feathers and Silk Jacket
$485 AT SSENSE

Pair a white lace jumpsuit with a fuzzy pink coat for a version of the star's high-impact look that's more wearable. 

Eloquii Lace WIde Leg Jumpsuit
Eloquii Lace WIde Leg Jumpsuit
Eloquii
Eloquii Lace WIde Leg Jumpsuit
$150 AT ELOQUII
Venus Faux Fur Coat
Venus Faux Fur Coat
Venus
Venus Faux Fur Coat
$40 AT VENUS (REGULARLY $89)

Catch up on more Met Gala looks in the gallery below.  

