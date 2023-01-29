It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen hugging Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood Friday.

The pair kept things casual, with Wilde dressed in a yellow sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers and Sudeikis in an off-white hoodie, dark blue pants and a matching blue baseball cap. Wilde, 38 and Sudeikis, 47, were seen chatting before saying their goodbyes. Things looked friendly between the two as Wilde made her way to her car with Sudeikis putting his arm around the Babylon actress as she held her keys in her hand.

The new photos of the pair, who share son Oits, 8 and daughter, Daisy, 6, come just months after Wilde and Harry Styles ended their nearly two-year-long romance. The headline-making relationship served as a source of contention for Sudeikis and Wilde who split in 2020 after a seven-year engagement.

Wilde appeared to be in good spirits Friday despite a source telling ET last month that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry."

The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."

As for Styles, the source said, "Harry is doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn't too broken up about their split."

For her part, the source added, Wilde is focusing on her kids and co-parenting Sudeikis.

"She is putting her energy into her kids and family," the source says. "Things between Olivia and Jason are manageable and she's doing her best to co-parent with him in a healthy way. She isn't rushing to date anyone again right now."

Wilde and Styles split in November, with a source telling ET a the time that the pair "made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago, but they really do love spending time together."

The source said that when they worked together on Don't Worry Darling, it was really easy to form a strong bond and spend time together. However, as their work together ended, and their careers and family life forced them to spend more and more time apart, it became harder and harder to sustain a relationship.

There are no hard feelings between them and they will continue their friendship, the source added.

