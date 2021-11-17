Olivia Wilde's got her heart on her shirt! The 37-year-old actress and director supported her boyfriend, Harry Styles, while wearing his Love on Tour T-shirt while going for a coffee run in Los Angeles after attending his show at The Forum.

She paired the look with black leggings, sneakers and a yellow face mask while picking up a beverage from Starbucks.

Wilde has been spotted at several of Styles' shows as he tours North America.

Earlier this week, she showed her support for Styles' new beauty brand, Pleasing, sharing a promotional video for the brand on her Instagram Stories and writing, "I find this very pleasing."

The pair has traveled the world together in recent months. Over the summer, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Italy while on a yacht in Monte Argentario in Tuscany.

The couple was first romantically linked in January while Wilde was directing Styles in the upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

“They’re pretty low-key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye," a source told ET in June of the couple. At the time, the source added that Wilde feels like she’s gotten even closer to Styles after having spent time in his home country of England.

Wilde shares two children -- Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5 -- with ex Jason Sudeikis. The Ted Lasso star opened up to GQ about their split over the summer, saying at the time, "I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

