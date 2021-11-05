Harry Styles Helps a Fan Come Out to Her Mom at His Concert

Harry Styles was a part of a major milestone in his fan's life. During the 27-year-old singer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin, concert on Wednesday, he noticed a sign in the crowd that read, "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out."

McKinley McConnell was the fan in question, and shared what happened next in a video on TikTok. Styles approached the 23-year-old fan and asked, "What would you like to tell your mother?"

McConnell seemed to get overwhelmed at that point, remarking, "There's a lot of people."

"There is a lot of people," Styles agreed, before quipping, "Did you not know?"

McConnell then took Styles up on his offer to be the one to tell her mom. At that point, the singer walked to the other side of the stage, closer to where McConnell's mom was sitting, and declared, "Lisa, she's gay!"

McConnell's mom reacted to the news by covering her face with her hands as the crowd cheered. She went on to blow kisses down to her daughter.

The heartwarming clip ended with Styles joking, "I don't want to ruin the moment, but wouldn't it be nice if you were a little bit closer together."

Speaking to NBC News, McConnell revealed that she and her mom had flown to Milwaukee for the show after getting her mom a ticket last minute. As for her mom's reaction to the news, McConnell revealed, "She cried. I didn’t expect her to cry that much -- I think she’s just stunned by it all."

"Afterward, she told me, 'You always had a flair for dramatics,'" McConnell shared. "I’m really beyond blessed that both my parents are so supportive. And I think they probably always suspected, even though you try to act like they don’t. She just kept saying she loves me and is proud of me."

"I followed One Direction; I’ve followed Harry from the start of his solo career. I’m still in a state of shock," McConnell added. "It’s this mantra that fans have -- that 'the moment will come, and he’ll notice me.' And you really believe it will happen. But when it does, it’s hard to process. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I don’t see myself recovering from this for a full while."

On Twitter, McConnell wrote that it was "a moment that will actually be with me forever."

"Thank you for creating a safe place for me," she wrote to Styles. "Thank you for letting me grow alongside you as a fan. Thank you for helping me know who I am. Thank you."

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles#LoveOnTourMilwaukee#LoveOnTour#SHESGAYpic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 2 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

Last month, Styles helped a different fan come out as bisexual during his concert by holding up her Pride flag on stage.

