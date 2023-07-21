The Straw Hat Crew is ready to set sail!

On Friday, Netflix dropped the first full trailer for One Piece, its live-action adaptation series based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda.

Inspired by the manga series, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Motivated by his desire to become King of the Pirates, Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy must assemble the crew he's always wanted and find a ship to sail.

So why does he want to be a pirate so bad?

"It's the best thing there is!" Luffy explains in the trailer, as he shows his crew their very own Jolly Roger. "Wind at your back, salty sea air, loyal crew by your side... This crew, our crew, can handle anything."

Check out the full trailer below for the first look at the crew, as well as iconic characters like Buggy, Arlong and more!

And finding their ship, the Going Merry, is only the start of the Straw Hat pirates' unforgettable journey. The crew must set out to sea, searching every inch of the vast blue waters, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

The series also stars Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Vincent Regan, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala.

Announced back in early 2020, the One Piece adaptation will follow the manga's East Blue arc, the introductory portion of the series that follows the Going Merry crew as they first meet, assemble, and join Luffy as he sets out to become King of the Pirates. While the manga has released over 1,000 episodes, Netflix is starting off small with an eight-episode debut.

One Piece premieres Aug. 31 on Netflix.

