As part of the streamer's Tudum fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, Netflix revealed the first look at One Piece, its live-action adaptation series based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda. Show stars Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) introduced the minute-and-a-half-long teaser, giving fans their first proper look at the upcoming series, and revealed that the series will premiere on Aug. 31.

Inspired by the manga series, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Motivated by his desire to become King of the Pirates, Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, ONE PIECE! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy must assemble the crew he's always wanted and find a ship to sail.

And finding their ship, the Going Merry, is only the start of the Straw Hat pirates' unforgettable journey. The crew must set out to sea, searching every inch of the vast blue waters, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.

But according to Luffy, there's no need to worry: "We haven't sailed together for very long, but I know we've got each others' backs."

One Piece was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda served as the series' writers, executive producers and showrunners, with Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements also executive producing.

In addition to Godoy and co., the series also stars Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala.

Announced back in early 2020, the One Piece adaptation will follow the manga's East Blue arc, the introductory portion of the series that follows the Going Merry crew as they first meet, assemble, and join Luffy as he sets out to become King of the Pirates. While the manga has released over 1,000 episodes, Netflix is starting off small with an eight-episode debut.

Oda, the creator of the One Piece manga has given his approval of the adaptation. In honor of Luffy's birthday last month, Oda took over Netflix's socials to share an update on the live-action remake of his long-running manga series.

The note reads: "I've been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures so, when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, "We're all trying to get to the same place so how come we're not on the same wavelength?" there was even a time when I thought, "Is a foreign production even possible?!"

Oda's note, which also featured sketches of Luffy, and his crewmates Sanji, Usopp, Nami and Zoro, praised the team behind the series, saying that while it hasn't always been easy, "each and every entity involved is working in sync."

"Now, this might seem like it's coming out of nowhere but…we've been hard at work this entire time. And now, each and every entity involved is working in sync. We're finally here!! Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring ONE PIECE to the entire world. If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active. That's why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of one piece back in 2016," Oda continued.

He reaffirmed his commitment to taking an active role in the production of the show, sharing that Netflix vowed not to release the series until he was satisfied, adding, "The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries brimming with love for ONE PIECE!! They're burning with passion, and I've reminded everyone involved that this should be fun."

One Piece sets sail on Aug. 31.

