The besties that slay together, stay together!

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King traveled to Paris, France, with King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, for a friend’s wedding, and the ladies went all-out for the special occasion.

"Just three 'girls' heading to Shake Shack in Paris (hah)… then onto friend’s dance party. Clearly our friend has great taste in destination parties,” King captioned a stunning photo of the three women dolled up for the big event.

In the pics, the 63-year-old CBS This Morning anchor sported a one-shoulder gold gown while Winfrey, 64, looked elegant in a green floral frock with her hair swept back into a chic up-do.

After the event, the three ladies kept the party going in front of the Eiffel Tour where they danced around, declaring, “We love Paris!”

“Can’t go to Paris w/o going to you know where!” King captioned a series of videos and photos. “Midnight shot was @oprah’s idea. Fav daughter @kirbybump and I loved it.. swipe left to see how evening began…”

Winfrey has been traveling the globe a lot lately. In May, she visited Windsor, England, for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding.

Watch the clip below to see the big faux pas that Winfrey nearly committed at the big event:

