With Spring 2024 almost here, save 35% on Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth bedding and sleepwear for the new season.
When it comes to getting a good night's rest, it's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth. With its super-soft bedding, elevated pajamas, and bath essentials, the luxury brand is constantly on Oprah's Favorite Things List year after year. If you're looking to refresh your sheets, towels and loungewear for the upcoming spring season, Cozy Earth's exclusive deals for ET readers are the perfect place to start.
Right now, Cozy Earth is offering up to 25% off sitewide during their Semi-Annual Sale. To sweeten the deal, ET readers can take 35% off everything from Cozy Earth with the code ETONLINE, including all of the items Oprah has recommended herself.
Cozy Earth's best-selling Bamboo Sheet Set will seriously upgrade your sleep setup. After trying the breathable sheets ourselves, we understand why Oprah described them as the “softest EVER”. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep.
A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years. From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, we've rounded up Oprah's and our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop from the Cozy Earth Semi-Annual Sale.
Best Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."
Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers
The perfect pants for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.
Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER."
More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop Now
Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in seven different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter.
Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights.
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.
Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew
"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."
Cozy Earth Cloud Knit Blanket
Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with a classic knit throw blanket.
Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels
Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.
Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Give any bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.
Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.
Cozy Earth Comforters
Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding upgrade.
RELATED CONTENT: