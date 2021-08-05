Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Pants Are Majorly Discounted at Spanx's Anniversary Sale, But Not For Long

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Oprah Spanx Pants
Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is coming to an end with only a few short days left to shop, but Spanx is having a sale all of their own you don't want to miss! The shapewear and clothing brand has kicked off their Nordstrom Sale price matching, taking 33-35% off all sale styles through August 8. 

If you're headed back to the office soon, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," she explained. These smoothing pants with a pull-on design are currently marked down for 34% off. 

The summer sale event also features markdowns on more Spanx fan favorites, including faux leather leggings, workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. These deals disappear when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends, so be sure to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now. 

Spanx steals are not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Find more amazing fashion items on sale like Zendaya-approved UGG slippersdesigner piecestrendy shoes and J.Lo's go-to Beyond Yoga activewear

Shop the Oprah-approved pants along with ET Style's top picks from the Spanx Sale below. 

The Perfect Pant
The Perfect Pant
Spanx
The Perfect Pant
Oprah's favorite Spanx pants and your new go-to for any outfit or occasion.
$85 (REGULARLY $128)
The Get Moving Skort
Spanx Skort
Spanx
The Get Moving Skort
This best-selling skort is ready for the tennis court and more thanks to the built-in short liner and pockets. 
$48 (REGULARLY $72)
Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx faux leather leggings are a bestseller. 
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
You don't need to spend a fortune on a cute workout set. This sports bra and booty-sculpting legging combines function and fashion. 
BRA: $34 (REGULARLY $58)
LEGGING: $69 (REGULARLY $98)
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
These soft, flexible leggings feature edgy moto details. 
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. 
$69 (REGULARLY $98)
Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Get multiples of this essential tee, made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. 
$48 (REGULARLY $68)
Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Spanx
Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Stock up on the comfy Everyday Shaping Panties.
$11 (REGULARLY $22)
Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Spanx
Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Score the popular Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette for under $24. The bra has a smoothing back, no wires and soft, dig-free straps. 
$34 (REGULARLY $48)
Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
SPANX Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Spanx
Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Shapewear is obviously on sale! If you want extra support and smoothing on the thigh and tummy, the Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short is the perfect choice.
$62 (REGULARLY $88)

