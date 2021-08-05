The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is coming to an end with only a few short days left to shop, but Spanx is having a sale all of their own you don't want to miss! The shapewear and clothing brand has kicked off their Nordstrom Sale price matching, taking 33-35% off all sale styles through August 8.

If you're headed back to the office soon, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," she explained. These smoothing pants with a pull-on design are currently marked down for 34% off.

The summer sale event also features markdowns on more Spanx fan favorites, including faux leather leggings, workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. These deals disappear when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends, so be sure to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now.

Spanx steals are not all you'll find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Find more amazing fashion items on sale like Zendaya-approved UGG slippers, designer pieces, trendy shoes and J.Lo's go-to Beyond Yoga activewear.

Shop the Oprah-approved pants along with ET Style's top picks from the Spanx Sale below.

Jean-ish Ankle Leggings Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. $69 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Madewell's Sale Ends Tonight -- And Is Full of Summer Essentials

Coach Outlet Sale: Take An Extra 20% Off Today Only

J.Crew End of Season Sale: Take an Extra 60% Off Sale Styles

Khloé Kardashian's Leggings Are $50 Off at Good American's Sample Sale