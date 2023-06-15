If you're hoping to freshen up your summer wardrobe with breathable yet stylish staples, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her 2019 Favorite Things list. With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion, no matter the season. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.

Dressing to impress for the summer just got easier, especially with the current Spanx Sale. Spanx is giving shoppers up to 30% off sale items like cute shorts, chic tops and versatile trousers, including Oprah's favorite flattering pants. Available in black and navy, the Spanx Perfect Pant is now on sale for $90.

A new season calls for a new wardrobe and a perfect pair of black pants is one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out. Spanx also makes the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, rompers, bodysuits and so much more.

Shop our favorite summer-ready deals at Spanx below.

Leather-Like Jogger Spanx Leather-Like Jogger Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for nights out. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort. $168 $118 Shop Now

