Oprah’s Favorite Pants for Any Occassion and More Summer Styles Are 30% Off at This Spanx Sale
If you're hoping to freshen up your summer wardrobe with breathable yet stylish staples, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her 2019 Favorite Things list. With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion, no matter the season. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.
Dressing to impress for the summer just got easier, especially with the current Spanx Sale. Spanx is giving shoppers up to 30% off sale items like cute shorts, chic tops and versatile trousers, including Oprah's favorite flattering pants. Available in black and navy, the Spanx Perfect Pant is now on sale for $90.
Oprah's favorite Spanx pants and your new go-to for any outfit or occasion.
A new season calls for a new wardrobe and a perfect pair of black pants is one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out. Spanx also makes the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, rompers, bodysuits and so much more.
Shop our favorite summer-ready deals at Spanx below.
The perfect shirt to throw on for more casual days.
Available in sizes XS to 3X, this ultra-comfortable, stretchy and super soft short is a no-fuss pull-on design with hidden tummy-shaping technology and great coverage.
A sleek, bodysuit with a tight yet stretchy fit.
Can't get enough of printed shorts? These Spanx shorts feature a bold zebra design, along with a blend of soft fabrics.
This romper screams "Bring on the warmer weather!"
Available in seven different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over.
Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets.
Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for nights out. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.
