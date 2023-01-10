Oprah’s Favorite Pants for Any Occassion Are 50% Off at The Spanx End of Season Sale
If you're hoping to freshen up your work or school wardrobe with a versatile pair of trousers, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her 2019 Favorite Things list. With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.
Dressing to impress just got easier, especially with double discounts at the Spanx End of Season Sale. Spanx is giving shoppers an extra 30% off sale items with the code SALE, including Oprah's favorite flattering pants. Available in black and navy, the Spanx Perfect Pant is now on sale for $63.
Oprah's favorite Spanx pants and your new go-to for any outfit or occasion.
A new year calls for a new wardrobe and a perfect pair of black pants is one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out. Spanx also makes the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop the Booty Boosting Leggings loved by Kourtney Kardashian and more of the best deals from the Spanx sale.
Shop our favorite finds for deals on Spanx pants below.
The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.
Finish your Y2K style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.
Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.
Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.
Available in six different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over.
