Oprah’s Favorite Pants for Any Occassion Are 50% Off at The Spanx End of Season Sale

By ETonline Staff
If you're hoping to freshen up your work or school wardrobe with a versatile pair of trousers, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her 2019 Favorite Things list. With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained. 

Dressing to impress just got easier, especially with double discounts at the Spanx End of Season Sale. Spanx is giving shoppers an extra 30% off sale items with the code SALE, including Oprah's favorite flattering pants. Available in black and navy, the Spanx Perfect Pant is now on sale for $63.

The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket
Spanx
The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket

Oprah's favorite Spanx pants and your new go-to for any outfit or occasion.

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE

A new year calls for a new wardrobe and a perfect pair of black pants is one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out. Spanx also makes the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop the Booty Boosting Leggings loved by Kourtney Kardashian and more of the best deals from the Spanx sale. 

Shop our favorite finds for deals on Spanx pants below. 

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
Spanx
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny

The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.

$148$73
WITH CODE SALE
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Spanx
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash

Finish your Y2K style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
Leather-Like Jogger
Leather-Like Jogger
Spanx
Leather-Like Jogger

Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort.

$168$82
WITH CODE SALE
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Available in six different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over. 

$128$63
WITH CODE SALE

