If you're hoping to freshen up your work or school wardrobe with a versatile pair of trousers, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her 2019 Favorite Things list. With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.

Dressing to impress just got easier, especially with double discounts at the Spanx End of Season Sale. Spanx is giving shoppers an extra 30% off sale items with the code SALE, including Oprah's favorite flattering pants. Available in black and navy, the Spanx Perfect Pant is now on sale for $63.

A new year calls for a new wardrobe and a perfect pair of black pants is one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out. Spanx also makes the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop the Booty Boosting Leggings loved by Kourtney Kardashian and more of the best deals from the Spanx sale.

Shop our favorite finds for deals on Spanx pants below.

Leather-Like Jogger Spanx Leather-Like Jogger Get ready to meet your newest go-to pant for the winter. The Leather-Like Jogger gives you the look of true leather, without sacrificing comfort. $168 $82 WITH CODE SALE Shop Now

Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant Available in six different colors, this super-soft, seasonless staple is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. With a pull-on design and hidden tummy shaping, these comfy cargo pants flatter all over. $128 $63 WITH CODE SALE Shop Now

