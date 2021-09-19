Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Pants: Shop Now to Get Them at Spanx

By ETonline Staff
Oprah Spanx Pants
People can't get enough of Oprah's favorite pants -- and neither can we! Right now, you can get them at Spanx and it's a purchase you will not regret. 

If you're headed back to the office or back to school soon, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," she explained. These smoothing pants with a pull-on design are currently marked down for 34% off. 

The shapewear brand also make the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now. 

Shop the Oprah-approved pants along with ET Style's top picks from Spanx below. 

The Perfect Pant
The Perfect Pant
Spanx
The Perfect Pant
Oprah's favorite Spanx pants and your new go-to for any outfit or occasion.
$128
Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Active Cropped Leggings
Spanx faux leather leggings are a bestseller. 
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
SPANX Power Conceal-Her™ Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
SPANX Power Conceal-Her™ Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
SPANX
SPANX Power Conceal-Her™ Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
This bodysuit can smooth and corral your middle so you look and feel your best.
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
Spanx In & Out Tank
Spanx In & Out Tank
Spanx
Spanx In & Out Tank
A wardrobe staple, this tank is also a smoothing top. 
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Low Impact Sports Bra & Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
You don't need to spend a fortune on a cute workout set. This sports bra and booty-sculpting legging combines function and fashion. 
BRA: $33 (REGULARLY $58)
LEGGING: $69 (REGULARLY $98)
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings
These soft, flexible leggings feature edgy moto details. 
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
The Get Moving Skort
Spanx Skort
Spanx
The Get Moving Skort
This best-selling skort is ready for the tennis court and more thanks to the built-in short liner and pockets. 
$72
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
Spanx
Jean-ish Ankle Leggings
No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. 
$69 (REGULARLY $98)
Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Tee
Get multiples of this essential tee, made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. 
$48 (REGULARLY $68)
Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
SPANX Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Spanx
Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short
Shapewear is obviously on sale! If you want extra support and smoothing on the thigh and tummy, the Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short is the perfect choice.
$62 (REGULARLY $88)
Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Spanx
Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette
Score the popular Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette for under $24. The bra has a smoothing back, no wires and soft, dig-free straps. 
$34 (REGULARLY $48)
Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Spanx
Everyday Shaping Panties Brief
Stock up on the comfy Everyday Shaping Panties.
$11 (REGULARLY $22)

