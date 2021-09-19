Oprah's Favorite Pants: Shop Now to Get Them at Spanx

People can't get enough of Oprah's favorite pants -- and neither can we! Right now, you can get them at Spanx and it's a purchase you will not regret.

If you're headed back to the office or back to school soon, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," she explained. These smoothing pants with a pull-on design are currently marked down for 34% off.

The shapewear brand also make the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now.

Shop the Oprah-approved pants along with ET Style's top picks from Spanx below.

Jean-ish Ankle Leggings Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. $69 (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Jennifer Lopez's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are On Sale at Amazon

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

These Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

Hailey Bieber's Leggings Are Now 40% Off at Alo Yoga

Joggers, Fleece-Lined Leggings and Other Cold Weather Fitness Gear

Everything Lizzo Made Us Buy: UGGs, Leggings, Skincare and More