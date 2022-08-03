We can't get enough of Oprah's favorite pants and if you're heading back to the office or back to school soon, dressing to impress just got easier. If there's one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out, it's a perfect pair of black pants.

If you're hoping to freshen up your work or school wardrobe with a versatile pair of trousers, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.

These pants come in black and navy, as well as a fun dressy pair with a sequin tuxedo stripe. The shapewear brand also makes the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop wardrobe staples for warmer weather and must-have activewear to wear now.

Shop the Oprah-approved Perfect Black Pant from Spanx below.

