Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are a Back-to-Office Wardrobe Staple This Fall
We can't get enough of Oprah's favorite pants and if you're heading back to the office or back to school soon, dressing to impress just got easier. If there's one staple that works for meetings followed by nights out, it's a perfect pair of black pants.
If you're hoping to freshen up your work or school wardrobe with a versatile pair of trousers, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. With smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the flattering Perfect Pant will become your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," Oprah explained.
These pants come in black and navy, as well as a fun dressy pair with a sequin tuxedo stripe. The shapewear brand also makes the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop wardrobe staples for warmer weather and must-have activewear to wear now.
Shop the Oprah-approved Perfect Black Pant from Spanx below.
Oprah's favorite Spanx pants and your new go-to for any outfit or occasion.
An item approval from Oprah is basically a certification in itself and now her favorite Spanx pants are available in the cooler color of navy.
The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.
Take your outfit to the next level with these fun, flared pants.
If you're a jogger type of person, these jogger pants will hug your curves just right.
