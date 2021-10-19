Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are Now Available In Navy

We can't get enough of Oprah's favorite pants and if you're anything like us, you should know that you can get them at Spanx right now -- and in an additional navy color (that totally suits your winter color palette too).

If you're hoping to freshen up your winter wardrobe before the temperatures cool down, now is the perfect time to acquaint yourself with Oprah's favorite Spanx pants. Oprah loves them so much that she included the pants in her list of Favorite Things in 2019. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," she explained.

The shapewear brand also make the coveted faux leather leggings, plus workout leggings, jeggings, bras and underwear. Be sure to shop wardrobe staples for cooler weather later in the year and must-have work and activewear to wear now.

Shop the Oprah-approved pants in navy and black, along with ET Style's top picks from Spanx below.

Jean-ish Ankle Leggings Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings No one can deny the comfort of jeggings. Spanx offers stylish pairs that look like jeans, but feel like leggings. Our top pick is the chic houndstooth print. $98 Buy Now

