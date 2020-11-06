Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here! Shop Her Holiday Gifting Picks

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
oprah favorite things 2020 1280
Amazon

It's that time of year again -- the ultimate gift guide, Oprah's Favorite Things is here! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for Christmas and holiday gifting and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon

Her list for 2020 includes 72 thoughtful gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. There's no doubt you'll find an item someone will love for Christmas! The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses! Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry.

You're sure to find something for you and your loved ones on the media mogul's expansive list such as the coveted Telfar shopper tote, Breville espresso machine, Mented Cosmetics lipsticks, Samsung outdoor television, ByChari initial ring, plush Ojai Lingerie robe, Puzzle Huddle kids' jigsaw puzzle, Tory Burch face masks and savory treats like Trufflin truffle ranch and sriracha sauces.

Shop all the gift ideas on Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and browse through ET Style's top selects below.

Medium Shopping Bag
Telfar
telfar shopping tote
Amazon
Medium Shopping Bag
Telfar

The Telfar shopper tote, made from vegan leather, is truly practical and stylish, and a great gift idea for mom. The medium size is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials, while still being easy to carry around. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap, too.

Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Amazon
Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville

The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen.

Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish.jpg
Amazon
Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry

Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle.

Holiday Faves Trio
Mented Cosmetics
Mented Cosmetics Holiday Faves Trio
Amazon
Holiday Faves Trio
Mented Cosmetics

Mented Cosmetics creates makeup for all skin tones. This limited-edition holiday set comes with three nude lipsticks. Nude LaLa is Oprah's fave shade.

Savage X Jumpsuit
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Fenty jumpsuit
Amazon
Savage X Jumpsuit
Savage X Fenty

On days you just want to be cozy, this fleece zip-up hoodie jumpsuit from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is the one you'll love.

55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV.jpg
Amazon
55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung

If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology.

Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Puzzle Huddle
Puzzle Huddle Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Amazon
Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle
Puzzle Huddle

Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. 

Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari
ByChari Gold-Filled Initial Ring
Amazon
Gold-Filled Initial Ring
ByChari

Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace.

Travel Face Covering Set
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Travel Face Covering Set
Amazon
Travel Face Covering Set
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch face mask set is pretty and protective. Each is made with moisture-wicking fabric, has a slot for an optional filter and comes with a handy travel pouch. 

Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Ojai Lingerie
Ojai Lingerie Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Amazon
Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Ojai Lingerie

Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off.

Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set
Trufflin
Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set
Amazon
Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set
Trufflin

Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! A perfect gift for the foodie on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon - OPI, Tarte & More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 for 2020

The Best White Elephant Gifts for 2020

Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands