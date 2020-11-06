Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Is Here! Shop Her Holiday Gifting Picks

It's that time of year again -- the ultimate gift guide, Oprah's Favorite Things is here! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for Christmas and holiday gifting and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon.

Her list for 2020 includes 72 thoughtful gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. There's no doubt you'll find an item someone will love for Christmas! The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses! Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry.

You're sure to find something for you and your loved ones on the media mogul's expansive list such as the coveted Telfar shopper tote, Breville espresso machine, Mented Cosmetics lipsticks, Samsung outdoor television, ByChari initial ring, plush Ojai Lingerie robe, Puzzle Huddle kids' jigsaw puzzle, Tory Burch face masks and savory treats like Trufflin truffle ranch and sriracha sauces.

Shop all the gift ideas on Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and browse through ET Style's top selects below.

Medium Shopping Bag Telfar Amazon Medium Shopping Bag Telfar The Telfar shopper tote, made from vegan leather, is truly practical and stylish, and a great gift idea for mom. The medium size is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials, while still being easy to carry around. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap, too. $202 at Amazon

Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen. $799.95 at Amazon

Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Amazon Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle. $69.99 at Amazon

Holiday Faves Trio Mented Cosmetics Amazon Holiday Faves Trio Mented Cosmetics Mented Cosmetics creates makeup for all skin tones. This limited-edition holiday set comes with three nude lipsticks. Nude LaLa is Oprah's fave shade. $50 at Amazon

Savage X Jumpsuit Savage X Fenty Amazon Savage X Jumpsuit Savage X Fenty On days you just want to be cozy, this fleece zip-up hoodie jumpsuit from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is the one you'll love. $84.95 at Amazon

55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung Amazon 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology. $3,497.99 at Amazon

Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Amazon Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. $15.96 at Amazon

Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Amazon Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace. $60 at Amazon

Travel Face Covering Set Tory Burch Amazon Travel Face Covering Set Tory Burch This Tory Burch face mask set is pretty and protective. Each is made with moisture-wicking fabric, has a slot for an optional filter and comes with a handy travel pouch. $35 at Amazon

Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Amazon Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off. $164 at Amazon

Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Amazon Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! A perfect gift for the foodie on your list. $47.99 at Amazon

