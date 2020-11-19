Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2020 Are Here and They Are All Available on Amazon
It's that time of year again -- the ultimate gift guide, Oprah's Favorite Things is here! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for Christmas and holiday gifting and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon.
Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2020 includes 72 thoughtful gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. There's no doubt you'll find an item someone will love for Christmas! The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses!
Gayle King, editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on curating the list.
"We have 72 items on the list this year, over 50 of those items come from Black-owned [and Black-led] businesses," King tells ET. "We've always featured Black-owned businesses but we did, I have to say, make a concerted effort this year to up the ante on that. It's amazing what is happening in the world, amazing. There are so many wonderful things, and the thing about it was it wasn't hard to find things. It was not hard whatsoever, so we're very excited about that."
The co-host of CBS This Morning says Oprah virtually surprised the business owners to announce their products were chosen to be featured on the list.
"So we set up a Zoom and all of a sudden they're talking and they're talking about why their item is so great and then Oprah pops up," King explains. "When Oprah is surprising you and you are genuinely surprised, it's a moment that never gets old to me."
Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry.
"You cannot go wrong with anything from Rihanna. Nothing," King says about the Savage X Fenty cozy jumpsuit. "Oprah's really into these one-piece jumpsuits lately. And she is always saying I can't find one that works for me. The beauty of what Rihanna does is that it fits everybody's body type and because it's her, you know, it has a little bit of extra style to it, too."
The list has amazing items for those who love to spend time in the kitchen, including Curry's line of cast iron pots, Cangshan Thomas Keller knife set and Studio Badge concrete platter.
"Little known fact, Oprah is actually a very good cook," says King. "She knows the difference between a good set of pans and a good set of knives and when she saw Ayesha Curry's she said that has to make the list."
You're sure to find something for you and your loved ones on the media mogul's expansive list such as the coveted Telfar shopper tote, Breville espresso machine, Mented Cosmetics lipsticks, Samsung outdoor television, ByChari initial ring, plush Ojai Lingerie robe, Puzzle Huddle kids' jigsaw puzzle, Tory Burch face masks and savory treats like Trufflin truffle ranch and sriracha sauces.
Shop all the gift ideas on Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and browse through ET Style's top selects below.
