It's that time of year again -- the ultimate gift guide, Oprah's Favorite Things is here! Oprah Winfrey has revealed this year's top picks for Christmas and holiday gifting and you can shop everything on her list on Amazon.

Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2020 includes 72 thoughtful gift items across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, electronics and kids' toys, ranging in prices from affordable buys to luxurious splurges. There's no doubt you'll find an item someone will love for Christmas! The brands featured include both big names and smaller lines to discover, and most of the items on Oprah's list are from Black-owned or Black-led businesses!

Gayle King, editor-at-large of O, The Oprah Magazine, spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on curating the list.

"We have 72 items on the list this year, over 50 of those items come from Black-owned [and Black-led] businesses," King tells ET. "We've always featured Black-owned businesses but we did, I have to say, make a concerted effort this year to up the ante on that. It's amazing what is happening in the world, amazing. There are so many wonderful things, and the thing about it was it wasn't hard to find things. It was not hard whatsoever, so we're very excited about that."

The co-host of CBS This Morning says Oprah virtually surprised the business owners to announce their products were chosen to be featured on the list.

"So we set up a Zoom and all of a sudden they're talking and they're talking about why their item is so great and then Oprah pops up," King explains. "When Oprah is surprising you and you are genuinely surprised, it's a moment that never gets old to me."

Many celebrity brands are on the list, too, including Rihanna and Ayesha Curry.

"You cannot go wrong with anything from Rihanna. Nothing," King says about the Savage X Fenty cozy jumpsuit. "Oprah's really into these one-piece jumpsuits lately. And she is always saying I can't find one that works for me. The beauty of what Rihanna does is that it fits everybody's body type and because it's her, you know, it has a little bit of extra style to it, too."

The list has amazing items for those who love to spend time in the kitchen, including Curry's line of cast iron pots, Cangshan Thomas Keller knife set and Studio Badge concrete platter.

"Little known fact, Oprah is actually a very good cook," says King. "She knows the difference between a good set of pans and a good set of knives and when she saw Ayesha Curry's she said that has to make the list."

You're sure to find something for you and your loved ones on the media mogul's expansive list such as the coveted Telfar shopper tote, Breville espresso machine, Mented Cosmetics lipsticks, Samsung outdoor television, ByChari initial ring, plush Ojai Lingerie robe, Puzzle Huddle kids' jigsaw puzzle, Tory Burch face masks and savory treats like Trufflin truffle ranch and sriracha sauces.

Shop all the gift ideas on Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 and browse through ET Style's top selects below.

Honeycomb Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Honeycomb Hoops Simone I. Smith These Simone I. Smith Honeycomb Hoops are a whopping 60% off the retail price and the #1 new jewelry item at Amazon. Get these trendy hoops while you can. Oprah agrees, as these are a few of her favorite things this year. $104 at Amazon

Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville Amazon Barista Pro Espresso Machine Breville The Breville Barista Pro espresso machine is an investment you won't regret. Make café-quality coffee right at home with this multitasking machine that lets you select your drink, grind, shot and temperature on a touchscreen. $799.95 at Amazon

Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie Giant Hoodies Amazon Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie Giant Hoodies Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie is the perfect trendy, comfy holiday gift. $60 at Amazon

Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Amazon Gold-Filled Initial Ring ByChari Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift like this initial ring from ByChari -- the same jewelry brand that designed Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace. $60 at Amazon

Holiday Faves Trio Mented Cosmetics Amazon Holiday Faves Trio Mented Cosmetics Mented Cosmetics creates makeup for all skin tones. This limited-edition holiday set comes with three nude lipsticks. Nude LaLa is Oprah's fave shade. $40 at Amazon

16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle Amazon 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift. $34.99 at Amazon

Travel Face Covering Set Tory Burch Amazon Travel Face Covering Set Tory Burch This Tory Burch face mask set is pretty and protective. Each is made with moisture-wicking fabric, has a slot for an optional filter and comes with a handy travel pouch. $35 at Amazon

Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Amazon Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe Ojai Lingerie Who wouldn't want a plush robe that feels like a blanket? This one from Ojai Lingerie is super soft and the waist-cinching sash is attached to the robe so it won't slip off. $164 at Amazon

55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung Amazon 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology. $3,497.99 at Amazon

Seamless High-Waisted Legging Iconi Amazon Seamless High-Waisted Legging Iconi Your new favorite leggings are here. This pair by Iconi features a supportive waistband, moisture-wicking fabric and a seamless fit. It's squat-proof, too! It's such a great gift, be sure to grab a pair for yourself as well. $45 at Amazon

Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Amazon Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish Ayesha Curry Have a family member on your list that loves to cook? A cast iron Dutch oven is a versatile cookware essential. This one from Ayesha Curry is a quality buy that doesn't break the bank. Plus, we can't resist the adorable heart-shaped handle. $69.99 at Amazon

Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Amazon Future Scientist Kids' Jigsaw Puzzle Puzzle Huddle Puzzle Huddle makes jigsaw puzzles featuring diverse images of kids in inspiring future careers from scientists to astronauts. Gift this 100-piece puzzle for your little one. $15.96 at Amazon

Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith Amazon Sweetheart Hoops Simone I. Smith We love heart-shaped anything, so it's safe to say we're obsessed with these chic heart hoop earrings designed by Simone I. Smith. A portion of the proceeds will benefit American Cancer Society. Select the coupon to get 20% off. REGULARLY $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon

Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Amazon Sriracha and Ranch VIP Set Trufflin Oprah is known for her love of truffles. This Trufflin sauce set features sriracha and ranch made with, well, truffle! Don't give another candle this Christmas, this is a perfect gift for the foodie on your list. $47.99 at Amazon

Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter Studio Badge Amazon Afriyie Concrete Serving Platter Studio Badge It's easy to see why Oprah chose this item for her Favorite Things list: These serving platters are handmade from cement and teak, making for a stunning display piece when not in use. Choose from mint (pictured above), indigo and white. $90 at Amazon

Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair CurlMix Amazon Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair CurlMix CurlMix Lavender Wash + Go System with Organic Jojoba Oil for Moisturizing Hair is one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2020. This four step formula comes in lavender, vanilla berry, watermelon and fragrance-free formula. $85 at Amazon

