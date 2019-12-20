Congratulations are in order for Orange Is the New Black star Julie Lake and her husband, Jeff Cahn! ET can exclusively reveal that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Miles Joseph Cahn, on Dec. 6.

The little cutie weighed 7lbs and 2oz.

“My husband and I were using an app called 'Baby Name' that's sort of like Tinder for baby names. You swipe right on names you like, left on names you don't," Lake exclusively tells ET. "If you and your partner both swipe right on the same name, it saves it as a match for you. I think Miles is one of the only names we both liked. I also love Miles Davis and jazz music, and I've never known anybody named Miles to taint the name for me, so it felt right to me."

While they knew about their son's first name for a while, the rest came after they met the little guy.

“We had decided on the first name, but we didn't decide on the middle name until after he was born," Lake says. "We had a long list of names in the running, but as soon as he was born, I was certain it should be Joseph after my big brother, whom I adore.”

Lake also gets candid about starting a family, admitting that she wasn't always convinced she'd be a mom.

“I never was 100 percent sure if I wanted kids, but eventually we decided to just go for it. The biggest change is that I am so in love with Miles and he is the most magical thing that has ever happened to me," she gushes. "I'm excited to be with him every day and watch him grow, and I feel like life has meaning, joy, and fulfillment in a whole new way. I feel like life is starting over again and everything is better now.”

Lake isn't the first lady from Litchfield to have some sweet baby news this year. Her Orange Is the New Black co-star, Laura Prepon, shared back in October that she is currently pregnant with baby no. 2.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

