'When Calls the Heart' Star Andrea Brooks Gives Birth to Daughter

Andrea Brooks is a mom!

The When Calls the Heart and Supergirl star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl. Brooks shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Saturday, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of herself and her new bundle of joy snuggled up against her.

"...and then there was you. 💕" she simply captioned the post without sharing any additional details on her baby girl. Brooks' post was quickly filled with a slew of congratulatory messages from her friends and fans.

Brooks announced she was pregnant in July, telling ET how excited she was to welcome her daughter. "The new addition will be here before the end of the year!" she said while five months pregnant.

In October, Brooks shared her stunning maternity pics with ET. At the time, she was keeping busy, preparing for her little one's arrival.

"It's sneaking up," she excitedly said. "I’ve been attending my pregnancy classes and trying to avoid spending too much time on Google. I’m already a worry-wart, and sometimes the internet keeps me up worrying about some pretty strange things."

Liliya Lubenkova

Just weeks before her baby arrived, it was all becoming very real for Brooks. "When I first saw the crib all put together, I can only describe it as one of those moments that made everything feel so real. I thought to myself, 'Wow, there’s going to be a tiny human in there pretty soon that I am fully responsible for,'" she told ET at the beginning of this month. "The nursery coming together was even more impactful as you can only imagine. I really wanted the nursery to be a peaceful space that family and friends can enjoy spending time in with the little one."

For more on the When Calls the Heart star, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'When Calls the Heart' Star Andrea Brooks Reveals Daughter's 'West Coast Whimsical' Nursery (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart' Star Andrea Brooks Shares Her 'Empowering' Maternity Shoot -- Pics (Exclusive)

'When Calls the Heart' Star Andrea Brooks Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Journey

Related Gallery