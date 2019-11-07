Andrea Brooks' soon-to-be baby girl has a beautiful nursery to grow up in.

The When Calls the Heart star is just three weeks away from welcoming her bundle of joy to the world -- and is exclusively sharing the first look at her nursery with ET.

The "west coast whimsical" room was designed and decorated by Brooks' close friend, Marnie Olson. "She has known me my entire life and was able to tie in many themes and ideas from my own childhood," the actress tells ET's Deidre Behar. "We wanted to turn the space into a calming oasis in the middle of the city."

"We tried to incorporate lots of wood and forest elements as represented through the pinecones, wooden furniture, family photos, air-purifying plants and birds," she adds.

Lindsay Inouye / @TheStandardCreative

The room is full of blue tones, which was a conscious decision by Brooks, who decided against "a traditional pink aesthetic" in favor of one paying tribute to themes of nature and adventure. "Living in Vancouver has instilled in me a love of nature, forests, mountains and the ocean. I hope my daughter will one day share this appreciation for the great outdoors, and I wanted this to be reflected in the nursery," she explains. "We managed to anchor our color palette and theme with a brilliant blue floral rug from Ruggable, and from there we added some fun feminine touches."

The room also includes a special piece the Supergirl star helped craft for her daughter -- she repurposed an old wooden set of drawers she found on Craigslist into a changing station. "Marnie also came up with the idea to include a decorative antique folding chair from ReDecor + Design in Sechelt, BC, as we wanted to keep sustainability and repurposing in mind while decorating," Brooks says. "We softened the room with the most gorgeous crib that we could find. It’s called the Darlington by Million Dollar Baby Classic and we paired it with the West Coast Kids exclusive Penny Glider in linen. I also think the royal blue velvet drapes and woven velvet footrest add a nice dramatic (or 'Hollywood' as Marnie puts it) touch to the room."

Lindsay Inouye / @TheStandardCreative

Brooks, who announced she was pregnant in July, also filled the nursery with her childhood sheep "named Baa-Baa." The sheep is sitting on the glider and a few vintage family books that belonged to her great-grandmother. "My mom, being the avid knitter that she is, knit us a beautiful baby blanket that we have hanging on the crib, along with the little gray dress," Brooks reveals.

Lindsay Inouye / @TheStandardCreative

"The family photo wall is one of my favorite things about the nursery!" she shares. "Marnie and my mom worked together in secret to compile a number of different photographs of my husband and myself throughout the years. Most of the photos involve nature and adventure to keep with our theme."

Lindsay Inouye / @TheStandardCreative

"We have photos from Machu Picchu, photos of relatives and friends at the family cabin, and pictures of my husband and myself as toddlers. It will be so fun to tell the baby stories about each photo once she is here," she continues. "There is also a photo of Steller’s jays (my favorite bird) on the shelf that was taken directly from a poster that hung in my room when I was young. I used to leave peanuts out for the Steller’s jays in my backyard when I was a kid, so that was very meaningful to me."

Lindsay Inouye / @TheStandardCreative

Brooks credits Olson for that stunning ombre wall behind the crib. "It's actually a peel-and-stick mural made by a super neat company called Murals Your Way. We had been discussing how to best go about creating a feature wall for the room, and when we managed to find a mural that matched our color scheme and theme perfectly, it made the choice quite easy," she describes. "I just love how it makes the room feel airy, open, and a bit outdoorsy. It’s also a nice departure from a traditional painted wall."

Brooks' co-stars have also helped provide some finishing touches to the nursery. "We also incorporated onto the shelf the tiny Ugg boots given to me by my Supergirl castmate Katie McGrath, and a tiny pair of hand-knit moccasins given to me by When Calls the Heart producer Vicki Sotheran. I think baby shoes are the cutest things in the world!" she gushes.

Lindsay Inouye / @TheStandardCreative

The star's baby also has an entire library of books, thanks to her When Calls the Heart and Supergirl co-stars. "She is also going to have a lot of style because both of my casts have impeccable taste," Brooks says. "One of the most hilarious gifts came from Kevin McGarry from When Calls the Heart. He bought something called a Nosefrida (essentially, it is a baby nose cleaning device for parents that involves a straw). He told me he thought at first he had found a fantastic joke gift, but as it turns out, it’s one of the most recommended baby products on the market. Everyone has been complimenting him on his supreme baby knowledge."

Lindsay Inouye / @TheStandardCreative

With just weeks before her baby arrives, it's all becoming very real for Brooks. "When I first saw the crib all put together, I can only describe it as one of those moments that made everything feel so real. I thought to myself, 'Wow, there’s going to be a tiny human in there pretty soon that I am fully responsible for,'" she recalls. "The nursery coming together was even more impactful as you can only imagine. I really wanted the nursery to be a peaceful space that family and friends can enjoy spending time in with the little one."

"I am so very thankful for all the supportive messages, cards, thoughtful gifts, and words of encouragement I’ve received from Hearties and Supergirl fans throughout this pregnancy journey. Working on two TV shows while pregnant seemed so scary at first, and it has ended up being such a positive experience. I’m so excited to embark on this next chapter," she adds.

See more on When Calls the Heart in the video below.

