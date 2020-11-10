News

Orlando Bloom Steps Out With a New Puppy Months After Tragic Death of Dog Mighty

By Rachel McRady‍
Paul Archuleta/WireImage

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's family is growing once again! The engaged couple welcomed daughter Daisy in August, and just this week, Bloom was spotted out shopping for pet supplies in Montecito, California, with a new fluffy white dog. 

The 43-year-old actor sported a face mask and hat with a denim jacket and red sweater while holding the tiny pup in his arms. 

Back in July, Bloom was devastated to discover that his dog, Mighty, had died after going missing. 

Backgrid

"Mighty’s on the other side now. After seven days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar," Bloom wrote on Instagram. "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing." 

At the time, he revealed a chest tattoo in honor of his late dog. 

View this post on Instagram

I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. ⁣ ⁣ I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣ ⁣ Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️⁣

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

"I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," he wrote. "I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure." 

