Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's family is growing once again! The engaged couple welcomed daughter Daisy in August, and just this week, Bloom was spotted out shopping for pet supplies in Montecito, California, with a new fluffy white dog.

The 43-year-old actor sported a face mask and hat with a denim jacket and red sweater while holding the tiny pup in his arms.

Back in July, Bloom was devastated to discover that his dog, Mighty, had died after going missing.

Backgrid

"Mighty’s on the other side now. After seven days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar," Bloom wrote on Instagram. "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing."

At the time, he revealed a chest tattoo in honor of his late dog.

"I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," he wrote. "I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure."

