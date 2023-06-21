Orville Peck postponed all remaining dates for his Bronco tour on Wednesday, citing concerns surrounding his physical and mental well-being.

Peck wrote on Instagram he was "heartbroken" to share the news. "This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best," he continued. "My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted."

He continued, "Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world. But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand."

The Bronco tour had just begun on Tuesday, when the "Dead of Night" singer performed a sold-out show in New York City's Theater at Madison Square Garden. He was slated to perform in Connecticut later this week, with tour dates lasting through August.

Peck, whose real name is Daniel Pitout, rose to fame in 2019 following the release of his debut album, Pony. Onstage, he performs in a fringed mask and has never revealed his face. The Bronco tour began as a series of concerts that began last summer and continued earlier this year. In between, he performed at Coachella, Stagecoach and Boston Calling Music festivals. Later this summer, he was also set to appear at San Francisco's Outsidelands.

Peck's last headlining tour was in 2021. Bronco, released in 2022, was his second album.

