Ike Turner Jr., the 64-year-old son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner, was arrested on charges of crack cocaine possession, as well as tampering with evidence.

Turner Jr. was arrested on May 6 by police in Alvin, Texas, People reports. He was sentenced to jail just 18 days before his mother's death, at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, at the age of 83.

According to police, Turner Jr. was pulled over at 12:09 a.m. for an equipment failure -- typically a term used for when a headline or taillight is out -- while driving a white 2013 Ford Fusion.

During their investigation, police seized 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and less than a gram of methamphetamine, after Turner Jr. allegedly attempted to consume the narcotics to prevent them from being found.

According to officials with the Alvin Police Department, Turner Jr. allegedly "tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him."

Turner Jr.'s passenger in the vehicle, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, is also being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Turner has reportedly been detained at the Brazoria County Jail for the past month, and has yet to post his $70,000 bail.

Turner Jr.'s famous father, Ike, famously battled substance abuse issues and a drug addiction throughout most of his adult life. Turner Sr. -- who was married to the iconic "Proud Mary" singer from 1962 to 1978 -- served time behind bars for multiple possession offenses. He later died of a cocaine overdose in December 2007, at the age of 76.

Tina, meanwhile, died May 24, after years of battling intestinal cancer. She underwent a kidney transplant, donated by her husband, Erwin Bach, in April 2017. However, she still battled a litany of health issues up until her death.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Beyoncé Pay Tribute to Tina Turner at Renaissance Tour in Paris

Watch Tina Turner's First Interview With ET 42 Years Ago (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey Says Tina Turner Told Her She Was 'Ready to Go' in 2019

Tina Turner Revealed Her Celebrity Crush One Month Before Her Death

Tina Turner Dead at 83: Dolly Parton, Mick Jagger and More Pay Tribute

Related Gallery