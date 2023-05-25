The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll "always" had a crush on the lead singer of The Rolling Stones.

In an interview with The Guardian on April 8, a month-and-a-half before Tina Turner’s death, the singer revealed her celebrity crush.

"I loved when we toured with The Rolling Stones," Turner -- who died at age 83 on Wednesday -- told the outlet.

Turner and Jagger collaborated numerous times throughout their careers, but their most important performance was at the 1985 Live Aid Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Jagger famously tore off Turner's skirt while onstage as they sang "It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll" together.

Paul Natkin/WireImage

In her 2018 autobiography, Tina Turner: My Love Story, the "Proud Mary" singer recalled that night, writing, "Mick and I could never just stand there and sing -- that wasn’t us. We had to do something."

"He looked me over. I was wearing a tightfitting black leather top and skirt and I could see a naughty idea forming. 'Does that skirt come off?' he asked slyly. 'What?' was my startled reply."

It was then that Jagger said to Turner, "'I’m going to take your skirt off.'"

"I asked him why, but it was too late to talk it through, Mick had already made his mind up to do it," she wrote.

On Wednesday, Jagger took to social media to pay his respects to the "enormously talented" singer.

"I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," the 79-year-old singer tweeted. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

The "Steamy Windows" songstress retired from her decades-long career in 2009 after completing her 50th-anniversary tour.

On Wednesday, In a statement to ET, the singer's rep said Turner died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Turner's verified Instagram account also posted a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Born Anna Mae Bullock, the iconic performer got her start after moving to St. Louis when she was 16. It was there that she got involved in the music scene and met her future husband, Ike Turner. When Tina's recording of "A Fool in Love" became an instant hit, Ike changed her name to Tina Turner and she became the lead vocalist for what became known as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Tina and Ike were married in 1962 and went on to become a huge success together, releasing hits like "Proud Mary" and "Get Back." But Ike was physically abusive to his wife throughout their entire relationship, with Tina once claiming he broke her jaw. He controlled their finances and trademarked Tina's name, so she had no access to her own income.

Tina eventually filed for divorce in 1976, choosing not to fight for any of the assets they accrued together, except the rights to her stage name. After she signed with Capitol Records, she went on to release a number of popular songs, including her iconic 1984 album, Private Dancer. The single "What's Love Got to Do with It" won the GRAMMY for Record of the Year in 1985.

Tina is survived by her adopted sons Michael and Ike Jr. Her sons, Ronnie Turner and Craig Turner, died in December 2022 and July 2018, respectively.

