As we head into 2023, there's no better time to finally clear your closet of worn, tattered gym clothes and upgrade to some new gear — especially during lululemon's End of Year event. Now through December 28, you can score on new leggings, joggers, fleeces, sports bras and more for men and women to kick off the New Year.

Shop lululemon End of Year

One of our favorite finds from lululemon's End of Year event has to be Align leggings, one of the brand's most famous pieces. Made of buttery-soft fabric, TikTok-famous Aligns feel weightless on your body while wicking away sweat. Right now, you can score on Align leggings with or without pockets, plus plenty of Align tanks and tees to match.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of the best specials to shop during the End of Year event. Aside from Aligns, you can score plenty of best-selling athletic and loungewear such as cozy fleeces for winter, trendy flare leggings, men's joggers, and so much more. The lululemon End of Year event is not one to miss, so be sure to secure your favorite pieces while they're still in stock.

Surge Jogger lululemon Surge Jogger If you're on the fence about these joggers, check out this rave review: "I have owned a pair of these in black for 1.5 years now. I have worn them while working out, running, biking or just out on a stroll in all 4 seasons, in wind, rain and hail. This is one of the best piece of clothing I have in my closet. Extremely versatile, durable, comfortable and looks great too!" $118 $69-$89 Shop Now

Fundamental T-Shirt lululemon Fundamental T-Shirt A good T-shirt is a wardrobe must-have, and this quick-drying option is made of a stretchy cotton-blend fabric. $58-$68 $29-$49 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The lululemon Belt Bag Is Finally Back in Stock Right Now

The 20 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out, Yoga and More

Last Chance to Shop the Best lululemon Gifts for Men and Women of 2022

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter

35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022