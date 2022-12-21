20 Best Leggings for Lounging and Working Out: lululemon, Alo Yoga, Nike, Everlane, Spanx and More
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is an essential part of an active wardrobe, and the right pair can help you achieve your fitness goals.
We all got a bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last couple of years and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear — whether you're dressing up or dressing down — for the winter.
There's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up during high-intensity workouts or a colorful design that turns heads. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your fitness (or loungewear) styles with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out or lounging around.
Ahead, shop the best leggings of 2023 and beyond.
ET Style's Top Picks for the Best Leggings:
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala has some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Not every workout legging has to have tapered ankles — a cropped legging doesn't work for everyone or every workout. This high waist legging from the celeb-loved Alo Yoga are flared for comfort and you can wear them to yoga class or as an everyday legging.
These fleece-lined leggings will keep you warm and comfortable on cold winter days.
With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.
Made with silky-soft recycled fabric, these leggings feel like a second skin while still managing to have perfectly opaque coverage.
With functional pockets and four-way stretch, these leggings keep you covered during your workout. Plus, they have over 44,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.
Another great bootcut option, these leggings are designed to withstand medium to high-impact workouts in the winter cold.
This lightweight compression legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and a performance fabric with sweat-wicking properties. It's also 58% recycled nylon.
Your gym routine will remain fiercely fresh with these ankle-length leggings, featuring a high waist and stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric.
These waist-snatching criss-cross leggings have mesh panels for extra breathability.
Give the black yoga pants a break with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.
These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.
These leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. The moisture wicking fabric made with spandex along with the wide waistband makes these ultra-comfortable workout pants. Also, these are designed with elongating seamlines to sculpt your bum.
Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version.
Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. But they work just as well if you're looking for a lounge legging.
An ultra-flattering pair of leggings made with soft textures, this pair is totally on-trend and totally comfortable.
Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up in even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing.
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day.
RELATED CONTENT:
Take 30% off Winter Workout Essentials at the Outdoor Voices Sale
The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter
Celeb-Inspired Leather and Faux Leather Leggings for Any Occasion
Alo Yoga Legging Deals: Shop Celebrity-Loved Alo Yoga Styles on Sale
35 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022