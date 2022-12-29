Shopping

Our 10 Favorite Finds from lululemon's New Year Finds Event: Save on Leggings, Joggers, Fleeces and More

By Lauren Gruber
As we head into 2023, there's no better time to finally clear your closet of worn, tattered gym clothes and upgrade to some new gear — especially during lululemon's New Year Finds event. Now through January 3, you can score on new leggings, joggers, fleeces, sports bras and more for men and women to kick off the New Year.

One of our favorite finds from lululemon's New Year Finds event has to be Align leggings, one of the brand's most famous pieces. Made of buttery-soft fabric, TikTok-famous Aligns feel weightless on your body while wicking away sweat. Right now, you can score on Align leggings with or without pockets, plus plenty of Align tanks and tees to match.

Below, we've rounded up 10 of the best specials to shop during the End of Year event. Aside from Aligns, you can score plenty of best-selling athletic and loungewear such as cozy fleeces for winter, trendy flare leggings, men's joggers, and so much more. The opportunities in lululemon's New Year Finds event are not to be missed, so be sure to secure your favorite pieces while they're still in stock. 

Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
lululemon
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups

Low-friction, supportive Luxtreme fabric keeps you comfortable during medium-impact exercises such as training and yoga.

$52$29-$39
License to Train Linerless Short 7"
License to Train Linerless Short 7"
lululemon
License to Train Linerless Short 7"

These 7-inch shorts are made with durable, abrasion-resistant fabric to withstand tough workouts and outdoor elements.

$88$49-$59
Surge Jogger
Surge Jogger
lululemon
Surge Jogger

If you're on the fence about these joggers, check out this rave review: "I have owned a pair of these in black for 1.5 years now. I have worn them while working out, running, biking or just out on a stroll in all 4 seasons, in wind, rain and hail. This is one of the best piece of clothing I have in my closet. Extremely versatile, durable, comfortable and looks great too!"

$118$69-$89
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98-$118$39-$89
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
lululemon
Align™ Cropped Tank Top

Pair your new Align leggings with a lightweight tank top made with the same ultra-soft fabric.

$68-$72$29-$49
Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip
lululemon
Oversized-Fit Fleece Half Zip

Designed with a roomy, oversized fit, this cozy fleece is perfect for layering or lounging indoors.

$148$79
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

A flattering wide leg makes for a trendy alternative to traditional fitted leggings.

$118$59-$89
Fundamental T-Shirt
Fundamental T-Shirt
lululemon
Fundamental T-Shirt

A good T-shirt is a wardrobe must-have, and this quick-drying option is made of a stretchy cotton-blend fabric.

$58-$68$29-$39
InStill Tank Top
InStill Tank Top
lululemon
InStill Tank Top

Made specifically for yoga, this smoothing tank top provides light support with sweat-wicking SmoothCover fabric.

$78$29
Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

lululemon's cult-favorite Align leggings now come with pockets to store your phone, keys and other necessities.

$128$29-$99

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

