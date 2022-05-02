Shopping

Our Place Sale: Save 20% On the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, and More Kitchen Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Our Place Spring Sale
Our Place

When it comes to internet-loved cookware, one brand undoubtedly reigns supreme: Our Place. The famed kitchen retailer boasts a number of cult-favorite home essentials with everything from cast iron pans and pots to everyday utensils and more.

And for shoppers looking to save on some new cookware must-haves this spring, you're in luck — Our Place is currently hosting its biggest and only sale of the season with deals so good, you likely won't see them again until Black Friday. Right now through May 8, shoppers can save big on top-rated products at Our Place's annual Spring Super Sale — including $30 off the cult-favorite Always Pan and $40 off the Perfect Pot that combines every single pot and then some. 

Whether you're gearing up for a season chock-full of spring hosting or you just want some updated cookware for all of your outdoor barbecue adventures, you can't go wrong with investing in some quality pieces from Our Place — especially when they're on sale.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals from Our Place's major Spring Sale. 

Always Pan
Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan

Our Place's cult-favorite (and TikTok-approved) Always Pan is intended to encompass eight separate pieces of essential cookware in one convenient kitchen tool.

$145$115
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot
Our Place
Perfect Pot

The Perfect Pot does everything from crisping and steaming to boiling and baking. Talk about an all-in-one product!

$165$125
Home Cook Duo
Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Home Cook Duo

Two is always better than one — especially if it's in relation to Our Place's famed cookware sets.

$310$225
Dinner for 4 Cookware Set
Dinner for 4 Cookware Set
Our Place
Dinner for 4 Cookware Set

Our Place's Dinner for 4 Set includes four hand-painted, porcelain plates, four nesting bowls, four hand-blown stackable glasses and the do-it-all Always Pan — all perfect for spring hosting and setting the table at your next outdoor dinner.

$290$231
Fully Prepped Bundle Knife Trio
Fully Prepped Bundle
Our Place
Fully Prepped Bundle Knife Trio

Make any meal or dinner prep a breeze with Our Place's sleek Fully Prepped Bundle Knife Trio — available in six fresh colors.

$265$212
Main Plates
Main Plates
Our Place
Main Plates

These sweet, minimalistic place are now available for $10 off at Our Place's Spring Sale.

$50$40
Side Bowls
Side Bowls
Our Place
Side Bowls

These hand-painted bowls are as practical as they are stackable.

$45$36

