Outer Banks season 2 is here! The Netflix series' sophomore season dropped on Friday -- and it's already offering major fashion inspo.

Season 2 picks up with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) stuck in the Bahamas and on the run from the law. As they continue hunting for the $400 million in gold, new players and the machinations of some old foes raise the stakes for the couple -- and the Pogues back home in North Carolina.

For fans who have already binged the series, the Outer Banks cast broke down those season 2 cliffhangers to ET, and shared what lies ahead for season 3. One thing we can't stop thinking about, however, is Sarah's effortless style.

From flirty bralettes to denim shorts and oversized shirts, Sarah's vibe is the end-of-summer energy we can't wait to channel. ET Style has rounded up her best season 2 looks, which you can shop below!

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

For more Outer Banks looks, check out Volcom's official Outer Banks collection. Star Madison Bailey has also collaborated with Pura Vida on five spiritually filled bracelets featuring a quartz crystal charm, a woven seed bead bracelet, delicate chains and rose gold mini coins. Sign up to get first access to the pack here.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.

