'Outer Banks' Season 2: Shop Sarah's Best Looks

By ETonline Staff
Outer Banks
Netflix

ICYMI: Outer Banks season 2 is back and the Netflix series' sophomore season is already offering major fashion inspo. 

Season 2 picks up with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) stuck in the Bahamas and on the run from the law. As they continue hunting for the $400 million in gold, new players and the machinations of some old foes raise the stakes for the couple -- and the Pogues back home in North Carolina.

For fans who have already binged the series, the Outer Banks cast broke down those season 2 cliffhangers to ET, and shared what lies ahead for season 3. One thing we can't stop thinking about, however, is Sarah's effortless style. 

From flirty bralettes to denim shorts and oversized shirts, Sarah's vibe is the end-of-summer energy we can't wait to channel. ET Style has rounded up her best season 2 looks, which you can shop below! 

Sarah Outer Banks
Netflix
Free People Halter Ego Swit Cami
Free People Halter Ego Swit Cami
Free People
Free People Halter Ego Swit Cami
A cropped sweater knit cami featuring a ribbed design with a V-neckline.
$30
Sarah Outer Banks
Netflix
Revolve The Barrow Vintage High Rise Denim Short
The Barrow Vintage High Rise Denim Short.png
Revolve
Revolve The Barrow Vintage High Rise Denim Short
Leather star patches take these shorts to the next level. 
$64 (REGULARLY $98)
Volcom OBX Your BF's Shirt -- Wintergreen
OBX YOUR BF'S SHIRT - WINTERGREEN
Volcom
Volcom OBX Your BF's Shirt -- Wintergreen
This unisex button up has no limits -- throw it on over a bathing suit for a casual day at the beach or dress it up for a night out.
$55
RVCA Georgie Shorts
RVCA Georgie
Zappos
RVCA Georgie Shorts
Classic comfort in these RVCA Georgie Shorts.
$42
Outer Banks sarah cameron.jpeg
Netflix
Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunging Bra Top
Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunging Bra Top
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Hailey Seamless Plunging Bra Top
Take the plunge with this ribbed bra top by Out From Under. 
$24
Etsy Gold Soda Tab Necklace
Gold Soda Tab Necklace
Etsy
Etsy Gold Soda Tab Necklace
The chain is sold separately! 
$40
Sarah Outer Banks
Netflix
Free People Chloe Seamless Longline Bralette
Free People Chloe Seamless Longline Bralette
Free People
Free People Chloe Seamless Longline Bralette
A V-neck bralette with an intricately patterned, knit design.
$38
Nasty Gal Fluffy Button Down Cardigan
Fluffy Button Down Cardigan
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Fluffy Button Down Cardigan
This cardigan comes in a soft knit and features an oversized silhouette, V neckline, and button down closure.
$10 (REGULARLY $24)

For more Outer Banks looks, check out Volcom's official Outer Banks collection. Star Madison Bailey has also collaborated with Pura Vida on five spiritually filled bracelets featuring a quartz crystal charm, a woven seed bead bracelet, delicate chains and rose gold mini coins. Mix and match all of the zen styles here

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix. 

