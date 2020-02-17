Ozzy Osbourne'sNo More Tours 2 Tour is no more.

A statement shared to the rocker's website on Monday announced that Osbourne has decided to cancel the North American tour in order to undergo additional medical treatment amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

The statement explained that the tour "has unfortunately been cancelled to allow Osbourne to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year."

Furthermore, it was explained that the decision was made to cancel the entire tour -- instead of just a number of select stops -- "to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans, some multiple times."

"Following promotional obligations for his new Ordinary Man album… Osbourne will head to Europe for additional treatments," the announcement added.

In his own words, Osbourne told fans, as part of the announcement, "I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s**t year."

The 71-year-old musician explained that he will be going to Switzerland for specialized medical care, and that the treatment is expected to take six to eight weeks.

"I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans," Osbourne added. "I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."

The news comes two months after Osbourne opened up about experiencing the “worst year of my life," thanks to a painful fall which led to him delaying his world tour.

In an interview that aired on Good Morning America back in January, the Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis.

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," The Talk co-host shared of her husband's affliction. "You have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

"In April we're going to a professor in Switzerland and he deals with getting your immune system at its peak," she further explained. "We're going to go wherever we can go to seek answers."

