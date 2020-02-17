Sharon Osbourne Debuts New White Hair Following 8-Hour ‘Transformation’

Sharon Osbourne has unveiled a drastically different new ‘do!

The television personality’s hair colorist, Jack Martin, revealed the new look on Instagram on Monday.

Posting two snaps of Osbourne, 67, before and after the eight-hour transformation, the latest pic showed the star smiling with her shiny, sleek, new platinum blonde locks.

“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” Martin captioned the post. “Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

“Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs,” added the colorist, whose celebrity clientele also includes Jane Fonda. “I didn’t promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore.”

Meanwhile, the star’s rocker husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has cancelled his upcoming No More Tours 2 North American concerts due to health issues.

“I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a sh-- year," he said in a statement. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks."

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans,” he continued. “I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Details of the cancellation were also posted on the musician's website.

The news comes two months after Osbourne opened up about experiencing the “worst year of my life," thanks to a fall which led him delaying his world tour. Making things more difficult, he also shared he was suffering a form of Parkinson’s disease.

See more on the family below.

