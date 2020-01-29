The Best Flat Irons for Sleek, Shiny Hair

A good straightener is one of those styling tools that can turn a “meh” hair day into a great one. Even second-day hair (or third...or fourth?) can get an instant refresh with a few passes of a straightener and some dry shampoo.

The best flat iron is speedy, sleek-looking and won’t totally destroy your hair. Each of the following on this list -- choose from ceramic, tourmaline and ionic technology -- is a favorite among celebs and pro stylists (as well as us mere mortals). And each will deliver serious shine and style to your frizzy hair.

Just a few swipes with one of these hair tools will have everyone asking what salon you just emerged from. It’s up to you whether or not to tell them the truth.

So bypass the keratin treatment, turn up the heat and shop the best hair straighteners on the market, below. (Just don't forget the heat protectant!)

Flat Iron n:p beautiful Ulta Flat Iron n:p beautiful Celebrity hairstylist David Babaii (whose clients include Angelina Jolie, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow) designed this straightener with one very interesting feature: vibration! The rose gold ceramic plates vibrate so that your hair doesn’t snag, giving your locks an even, shiny finish. $198 at Ulta

Pro 1" Pearl Ceramic Flat Iron with Soft Touch Finish and Digital Controls Hair Straightener Remington Walmart Pro 1" Pearl Ceramic Flat Iron with Soft Touch Finish and Digital Controls Hair Straightener Remington This Remington ceramic flat iron is proof that you don’t need to spend a ton to look like you just walked out of a blow-dry bar. The ceramic plates on this straightener are infused with crushed pearls, which will give you that “Did she just get a blowout?” look. $28 at Walmart

Original Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron Hair Straightener Chi Ulta Original Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron Hair Straightener Chi A true classic, this versatile straightener from Chi gives you straight and sleek strands with minimal damage, thanks to its ceramic plates. It also helps reduce frizz and static to keep hair looking silky and smooth. No wonder it's considered the best flat iron by many beauty lovers. $52 at Walmart

Illuminati Styler Amika Revolve Illuminati Styler Amika This bright pink, patterned straightener is more than just a pretty hair tool to show off on your vanity. It has nano-diamond-infused ceramic plates that -- along with tourmaline, silver and other mineral powders -- create a type of heat called far-infrared. This method is unique because it keeps hair from becoming dry and actually locks in moisture to keep your strands soft and supple. FYI, Amika recommends using these heat guidelines, according to your hair type: Fine, thin hair should stay below 360°F; normal, medium and wavy hair can go between 360°F and 380°F; and thick, coarse and curly hair can crank it up between 380°F and 450°F. $120 at Revolve

3-in-One Flat Iron Kristin Ess Target 3-in-One Flat Iron Kristin Ess This good-looking straightener from Lauren Conrad’s hair guru has four heat options and uses ionic technology to leave strands super soft and shiny. It even shuts off automatically, so you won’t have a panic attack during your 2 p.m. meeting when you suddenly ask yourself, “Did I turn off my hair straightener this morning?” Styling crisis averted. $80 at Target

The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron Drybar Macy's The Tress Press 1" Straightening Iron Drybar Even super-thick hair is no match for this sunny yellow straightener from blowout salon Drybar. It also zaps frizz and its temperature control function protects your hair from heat damage. Plus, the rounded edges mean you can also use it to create waves and curls -- no curling iron required, if you’ve got the skills! $150 at Macy's

XL Hair Straightening Brush, Heated Styling Brush Revlon Walmart XL Hair Straightening Brush, Heated Styling Brush Revlon For those who aren’t keen on running hot plates directly over their hair, this heated styling brush (a relative of the buzzy Revlon One-Step) is a great alternative. It features ceramic coated bristles that glide seamlessly through the hair, straightening your strands as you brush. With extra-long bristles and a special ion generator that delivers a constant stream of frizz-reducing negative ions, it allows you to straighten out kinks and curls with less damage. And good news, especially for ladies with short hair: Its extra-long bristles can get right to the root of your hair -- something that can be tricky with conventional irons. $40 at Walmart

SinglePass Luxe Straightening & Styling Iron T3 Sephora SinglePass Luxe Straightening & Styling Iron T3 This best-selling straightening iron leaves your hair so shiny that friends might start seeing their reflection in your strands. The 1-inch ceramic plates maintain an even temperature and seal your hair cuticle for extra smoothness -- and as the name suggests, you only need to use it once on each section of hair. If you are planning to straighten your hair while on vacation or a work trip, let us introduce you to the (absolutely adorable) SinglePass travel straightener. $180 at Bloomingdale's

Coast Pro Ceramic Styling Iron The Beachwaver Co. Amazon Coast Pro Ceramic Styling Iron The Beachwaver Co. This multipurpose tool has funky-looking attachments that allow you to use it as a straightening iron or to achieve a voluminous blowout sans hair dryer. Simply place the tool at the root of your hair then lift the root up and roll your wrist down in a C shape. When the hair is wrapped around the iron, glide it through the hair and you’ll have a salon-worthy blowout with a bit of bounce. $99 at Amazon

Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron Babyliss Ulta Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron Babyliss The Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is a mouthful -- maybe because it can do so many things. With 50 heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types, and its 5-inch plates allow for faster straightening. Plus, it's slim and lightweight enough to travel with easily. Needless to say, this tool is a solid beauty investment. $140 at Ulta

Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener KIPOZI Amazon Professional Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener KIPOZI Don’t just trust us: Thousands of Amazon reviewers love the way this economical option gets their stubborn curly hair straight. And the titanium plates are 1.75 inches wide, so you can do your whole head in less than 15 minutes. $38 at Amazon

Platinum+ Professional Performance 1" Styler GHD Sephora Platinum+ Professional Performance 1" Styler GHD Hot tip: GHD stands for “good hair day,” and let’s just say that this straightener lives up to its name. It spreads heat evenly over the plates at an optimal temperature -- 365°F, if you're curious -- to prevent breakage, protect color and deliver a super-straight look in seconds. $249 at Sephora

Magical Stone 10X Styling Iron Bio Ionic Nordstrom Magical Stone 10X Styling Iron Bio Ionic The cool marble pattern on this Bio Ionic flat iron makes it 100 percent OK to leave out on your vanity. It has plates made with a special heat technology that straightens your hair without damaging it, and the vibrating plates get hair straighter faster, so you can be out the door (well, the bathroom door, at least) in less than 10 minutes. $199 at Nordstrom

