'Palm Royale' Renewed for Season 2

Palm Royale, the comedy sensation featuring a star-studded cast led by Kristen Wiig, has been renewed for season 2.

Apple TV+ announced the happy news Thursday just one month after the series completed its 10-episode season 1 run.

"We are so thrilled to hear about season 2," executive producer and Oscar winner Laura Dern said in a statement announcing the news. "Jayme [Lemons] and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can't wait to get started!"

Palm Royale premiered in March, and there was a lot of buzz thanks to a star-studded cast that includes Wiig, Dern, Carol Burnett, Kaia Gerber, Allison Janney, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin and Amber Chardae.

The series is set in 1969, and it follows an ambitious woman named Maxine Simmons (Wiig), who aspires to cross the line between the haves and have-nots to secure her seat at America's most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.

While the show features an ensemble cast, there's no doubt that a comedy legend like Burnett appearing in the series is a huge deal. And nobody's more cognizant of that than Wiig herself.

"I literally said today, 'I still can't believe that we work together,'" said Wiig in a chat with ET back in March.

Amber Chardae Robinson, Kaia Gerber, Leslie Bibb, Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Bruce Dern and Josh Lucas at the Apple TV+ "Palm Royale" official Emmy FYC Event on May 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Getty

For the comedian and actress -- who got her start on Saturday Night Live -- starring alongside Burnett, 90, was a dream that she wasn't sure was even real.

"I wanna like, verify that it's her. I'm like, 'It's Carol, right? Yeah, I mean, it's Carol.' And for me, just with sketch comedy and everything she did for every person, every woman, she's such an inspiration," the Bridesmaids star gushed at the time. "It was the crew, everyone. I mean, she's just a dream."

For her part, Carol told ET she didn't need to read the script to know she'd join the project.

"To be able to be in the same room and to film with [Wiig] is just, it was...," Burnett said, affectionately trailing off while gazing at her co-star.

Dern, who cold-called Burnett, shared with ET how she ultimately landed the comedy legend's commitment to join the series.

She quipped, "You just kind of pretend at knowing someone so well."

Palm Royale is streaming now on Apple TV+.

RELATED CONTENT: