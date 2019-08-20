Baywatch may have ended more than 18 years ago, but for fans who dreamed of romancing a dripping wet Pamela Anderson in her famous red swimsuit, there’s hope.

The 52-year-old actress admitted that the iconic one-piece still fits and she even slips into it and surprises lovers in the intimacy of her home from time to time!

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” she told The New York Times while reflecting on the iconic piece of television fashion.

Anderson added that she still gets approached by people wanting similar suits signed by her, however, she finds they tend to be oversized, pointing out that hers was a teeny tiny number.

“Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, ‘Listen, my bathing suit was tiny. It just stretched and pulled onto your body,’” said the actress, who played C.J. Parker on the series.

Fellow Baywatch babes also looked back at the sexy swimsuit, which has inspired plenty of swimwear fashion since.

Carmen Electra (Lani McKenzie) recalled rushing from the set of Singled Out to read with David Hasselhoff for her Baywatch audition, during which she donned the suit with unshaven legs, hoping no one would notice. She now has the one-piece framed at home, much to the excitement of visitors.

Nicole Eggert (Summer Quinn), meanwhile, said wearing the swimsuit made her “proud and powerful.”

