Not a day goes by when Paris Jackson and her brother, Prince Michael Jackson, aren't thinking of their late father, Michael Jackson.

In a new video for Vogue celebrating Motown's 60th-anniversary celebration, the siblings recall stories from their childhood and talk about their father's admiration for the iconic record label while getting red carpet ready.

"Motown and my dad's legacy in Motown was way before, obviously, I was born," Prince, 22, says. "But I always heard him speak fondly of it. And Motown is, I mean, how do you explain Motown? If you're part of Motown, it's kind of like an extended family. Like, 'Oh, you were a part of that too?'"

"I think of my childhood when I hear the word Motown," Paris, 21, adds. "I grew up listening to all of that, and it's very nostalgic."

For the Ryan Gordy Foundation Celebrates 60 Years of Motown event that took place in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, stylist Rushka Bergman reveals in the video that she was dressing Paris and Prince in styles inspired by the King of Pop.

"I'm wearing two very gorgeous Alexander McQueen dresses," Paris teases. "And I'm really, really excited because Lee Alexander McQueen is one of my favorite humans. The first dress that I'm wearing is a really gorgeous black-and-red gown that cuts off on one side, so you can see my leg."

"The second dress is also absolutely stunning," she adds. "It kind of matches the suit that my brother is wearing. So, I'm excited to stand by his side on stage wearing it."

For Prince's look, Rushka dressed him in "the most divine jacket."

"I remember Rushka was my dad's stylist," Prince recalls. "She would always come in with these large racks... my dad loved shiny things, blingy, you know? So when I came in to look at the jacket, it was almost nostalgic. It was very cool that I was like, not really being put in the same shoes, but almost doing a very similar thing."

"The sparkles give me a level of confidence that I don't think I felt before," he continues, as he slips on the snazzy jacket. "This is unique. I've never seen a tie like this. I really like it."

