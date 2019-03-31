Did Paris Jackson’s music career just take flight?



On Saturday night, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson took the stage at The Mint in West LA with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn where the pair performed for the first time as the Soundflowers.



Several of Paris' loved ones and dear friends came out to show their support for the big night. Among them was her older brother, Prince Jackson, and her godfather Macauley Culkin, who arrived with his girlfriend, Brenda Song.

Industry pals like Gregg Sulkin and Chris Brown also showed up for stripped-down show, which simply featured Paris and Glenn with an acoustic guitar. Paris' mother, Debbie Rowe, also attended, giving her daughter a kiss, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.



Paris' relationship with her mom blossomed as she reached adulthood; she supported Rowe as she's battled breast cancer.

VIDEO: Chris Brown stopping by to see @ParisJackson after her show last night! pic.twitter.com/iInGhuoBvA — Daily Breezy ☁️ (@BreezyUpdatess) March 31, 2019

Sporting vibrant red bell bottoms and a white tank under a striped jacket, she took sat cross-legged on a stool alongside Glenn as the pair played tracks like Bob Marley's "Redemption Song."

Her acoustic performance follows a tumultuous period for Paris that included the release of Leaving Neverland, a documentary alleging her father, sexually abused two young boys in the 1990s. Not long after, she was rushed to the hospital amid reports of a suicide attempt, which she swiftly denied.

Watch some of her performance in the clip below:

