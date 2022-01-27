Paris Hilton is poking fun at herself after a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hilton was a guest on the talk show earlier this week when she stepped out onto the stage wearing two different heels. Hilton, who was sporting a neon green sequin dress, appeared to be wearing a pair of matching Giuseppe Zanotti nude stilettos, but on closer inspection of her eye-catching outfit, it appeared she was wearing just one of the Italian designer's shoes and a mismatched crystal embellished heel on the other foot.

The Tonight Show was the first to point out the fashion flub, sharing the funny moment on their TikTok account following her appearance.

"When you rush out of the house with the wrong shoes @parishilton #FallonTonight," the show captioned the tongue-in-cheek clip.

Fans were quick to comment, with many thinking the newlywed wore the mismatched shoes on purpose.

"Pretty sure this wasn’t an accident. But if it was - her confidence is just goals👏😍 ," one user wrote, while a second commented, "Or is it a new trend. 🔥🔥," and a third adding, "She probably did it on purpose y'all 😂."

On Thursday, the Paris in Love star took to TikTok to set the record straight and have her own laugh at the fashion flub. Set to Kreepa's "Oh No," the TikTok duet showed Hilton wearing one of her iconic pink velour tracksuits and pink shades, as she planted her face into her palm after reliving Monday night's mishap.

"This is what happens when you rush out to watch the finale episodes of #ParisInLove @peacocktv," she captioned the clip.

Hilton's been making the talk show rounds to promote the finale of the Peacock series, which sees her tie the knot with Carter Reum.

The couple got married in a lavish three-day ceremony in November 2021 that included 250 guests, a carnival and plenty of outfit changes.

Watch the video below for more on their nuptials.

