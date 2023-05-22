Paris Hilton is saying goodbye to another beloved pet. The 42-year-old heiress and DJ took to her Instagram on Monday to honor the life of her pet chihuahua, Harajuku B**ch.

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B**ch.💔🐶 For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments," Hilton captioned a slideshow of sweet pics. "🥰 She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now.🥺 She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

Calling the pup a "tiny ball of love," Hilton noted that the little cutie was good at "brightening up even the darkest of days."

The new mom thanked her late pet for "blessing my life with your unconditional love," concluding the post, writing, "You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.🐾 Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen. 👑 #RIP 🙏😢."

Harajuku B**ch is not the first dog Hilton has lost. In 2015, her beloved dog, Tinkerbell, died at the age of 14. And in 2022, Hilton shared that her dog, Diamond Baby, was missing.

"I miss my Diamond Baby so much it hurts!" Hilton wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I know she’s alive out there somewhere! Please spread the word and help bring my bb girl home."

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Hilton Shares What She Loves Most About Motherhood and Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's Baby News! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother's Day With Son Phoenix

Paris Hilton Shares Update on Her Missing Dog Diamond Baby

Paris Hilton's Dog Diamond Baby Goes Missing, Big Reward Offered

Related Gallery