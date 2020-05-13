Paris Jackson Gives Herself a Foot Tattoo at Home in Quarantine

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Paris Jackson isn't going to let quarantine get in the way of her body art. The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson took to Instagram earlier this week to show photos and videos of herself creating her own foot tattoos.

In one image, Paris is sitting with her right foot up as she inks near her pinkie toe. She captioned the photo with animal track emojis.

She also posted videos of her work in progress set to the soundtrack of Pedro the Lion's "Yellow Bike." In addition to several dots on her toes and lines drawn across the toes, Paris appeared to be working on a unalome symbol on the top of her foot, just below her pinkie toe.

Unalome is the symbol of enlightenment.

Paris Jackson/Instagram Story

These certainly aren't Paris' first tattoos. The model and actress has lots of body art, including several tribute pieces to her late father. Paris also got a matching tattoo with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. Watch the clip below for more:

