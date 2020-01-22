Paris Jackson is boho chic on the catwalk!

The 21-year-old model and actress strutted down the runway at Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture spring/summer 2020 fashion show at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Wednesday. Jackson floated in a printed robe with a long train, psychedelic patterned top, snakeskin pants and coordinating wedge platform sandals. She was dripping in colorful beaded jewelry and donned a green headband.

Gaultier announced last week via Twitter that this would be his final fashion show. The French couture designer, known for his theatrical, eccentric creations, will retire as he celebrates the 50th anniversary of his fashion career.

In addition to Jackson, models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Karlie Kloss and Dita Von Teese walked in the show. British musician Boy George performed at the finale.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jackson shared a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram Story as she waited backstage ahead of her runway appearance. She also posted a clip of her walking down the runway seen on a screen backstage. She wrote in the caption, "honored #gaultier."

@parisjackson / Instagram Story

@parisjackson / Instagram Story

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris and Prince Jackson Reminisce About Dad Michael Jackson While Getting Red Carpet Ready

Paris Jackson Not Engaged Despite Wearing Matching Bands With Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn (Exclusive)

Paris Jackson Stars in New 'Scream' Promo Reinventing Drew Barrymore's Classic Opening